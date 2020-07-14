Conor McGregor Celebrates Milestone But Ignores Another

Retired UFC superstar Conor McGregor celebrated a major milestone over the weekend but completely ignored another. The world’s most famous MMA fighter took to social media to remember the fourth anniversary of his megafight media tour for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2017 but ignored another anniversary he also had for the UFC.

In the social media post below, McGregor expresses gratitude for a 2017 media tour stop.

Toronto, Canada is one hell of city! Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/fGCErxK8q9 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2020

But the 32-year-old completely ignored his anniversary of capturing UFC gold for the first time against Chad Mendes back in 2015.

Is Conor McGregor Eyeing Return to Boxing?

McGregor stopped Mendes in the second round at UFC 189 to win the UFC’s interim featherweight championship.

But it doesn’t seem like the world’s most popular MMA fighter is all that interested in the sport that made him famous right now.

Instead, McGregor seems to have turned his full attention toward boxing after his retirement.

McGregor is 0-1 as a professional boxer thanks to his 10th-round stoppage loss to Mayweather in 2017.

But Mayweather vs. McGregor was the second best-selling boxing pay-per-view event in history, trailing only 2015’s Mayweather vs. Pacquiao superfight.

According to Tapology, Mayweather vs. McGregor sold 4.3 million pay-per-views.

That’s way more than the highest-selling UFC pay-per-view event did, UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor, at 2.4 million.

So it at least seems reasonable to suggest McGregor might be headed back into a boxing ring sometime soon.

There’s simply too much money to be made for one to think otherwise.

Conor McGregor’s Potential UFC Superfights

Despite being retired, McGregor’s name still comes up more than anyone else’s when it comes to potential UFC superfights.

The most obvious UFC superfight for McGregor would be a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The undefeated Russian scored the fourth-round submission win over McGregor at UFC 229, but the Irish superstar claims to have trained poorly for that encounter.

Another huge megafight that’s been gaining steam over recent weeks would be against “BMF” champ Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal lost his most recent fight that was taken on six days’ notice to UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, but the American has been given credit for helping UFC 251 become one of the best-selling pay-per-view events in UFC history.

Finally, pitting McGregor against popular welterweight Nate Diaz would also make some sense.

McGregor and Diaz split fights back in 2016 and probably should have fought a third time by now.

Conor McGregor vs. Boxing Superstar

As for McGregor’s potential boxing matches, the biggest and best fight would be a rematch against Mayweather. Both have expressed interest in making the fight happen again, and it would likely be a massive success at the box office.

McGregor might also be paired against Pacquiao. While that fight wouldn’t generate quite as much money as the Mayweather rematch, it would pit McGregor against another massive boxing superstar.

Finally, former boxing titleholder Paulie Malignaggi is yet another option for McGregor. While Malignaggi wouldn’t offer near the same level of payday Mayweather and Pacquiao would, it would offer McGregor something the other two fights probably couldn’t.

Against Malignaggi, McGregor might actually be able to win the fight.

