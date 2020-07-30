Conor McGregor Responds to Callout From UFC Star: ‘I Accept’

UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor set the internet ablaze on Thursday afternoon when he tweeted: “I accept!” Before McGregor sent out the “I accept!” tweet, Russian-born fighter Khamzat Chimaev asked for a fight with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Notorious.

Chimaev tweeted: “I’m getting bored, please @danawhite give me @NateDiaz209 @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA same night. I can smash all these guys… I’m not cocky guy I’m just confident. I understand if they don’t want to fight me.”

A half-hour later, Notorious tweeted: “I accept!”

Chimaev responded to McGregor’s tweet, telling the Irishman to “beg” him.

Chimaev made his UFC debut on July 15 when he fought John Phillips at middleweight and submitted him in the second round. He returned to action 10 days later to earn his second UFC victory when he finished Rhys McKee in the first round.

On Monday, Chimaev took aim at Notorious after the Irishman wrote “Rat lip” on a recent post of Chimaev on the UFC’s Instagram. Chimaev called him out, tweeting: “@TheNotoriousMMA Tab machine king chicken heart @danawhite i’m hungry give me Give me dessert.”

The Russian, who currently lives and trains in Sweden, then shared a “true story” about him flying to Ireland in 2018 to “beat up” McGregor. He tweeted: “True story I flew to Ireland before Khabib fight to beat up Conor [McGregor] for what he said about our honor but they would not let me in the country. You need big security [Conor McGregor] weak man.”

Chimaev is currently 8-0 in his professional MMA career with all wins coming via stoppage — five by TKO or KO and three by submission.

Dana White Confirmed That There Are Currently No Negotiations Going on for McGregor vs. Chimaev at This Time

After McGregor posted the tweet, TMZ reached out to UFC president Dana White to ask him about the potential fight. White said that there was no official fight currently being discussed, and when asked if it was possible for the two to step inside the Octagon together, White responded: “Probably not but who knows?!”

White also said that the UFC was currently working on another fight for Chimaev on August 29th. McGregor last competed in January when he defeated Donald Cerrone in a welterweight match.

Some Fans Speculated That McGregor May Be Accepting a Fight With Tony Ferguson

Top lightweight contender Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson recently expressed interest in fighting McGregor as well. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Fergsuon said: “You want Conor, give me Conor. You want Poirier, we’ll make it happen, then we’ll fight for the winner of the Gaethje and Khabib fight.”

El Cucuy is currently ranked No. 3 and Notorious is ranked No. 4. From a rankings standpoint, the match would make a lot of sense — the winner of the match could potentially earn a shot at the winner of UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje.

