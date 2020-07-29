Conor McGregor Takes Aim at UFC Commentator Joe Rogan: ‘Chill Bro’

Irish superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor was not a fan of UFC color commentator Joe Rogan’s analysis of the lightweight championship bout taking place in October. On Tuesday, news broke that UFC lightweight champ Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov would fight interim champ Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje to unify the title on October 24. That night, Rogan took to Instagram to give his thoughts on the highly anticipated match.

Rogan shared a fight poster of Khabib and Gaethje with the following caption:

It would be impossible for me to be more excited about this fight. The return of the GOAT lightweight king, @khabib_nurmagomedov vs his most dangerous challenger, @justin_gaethje. I CAN’T F****** WAIT.



Here is the post:

McGregor did not agree with Rogan’s analysis. In the comment section of the commentator’s post, he wrote: “Chill bro [I had] a hangover.” See a screenshot below:

Notorious likely disagreed with Rogan calling Khabib the “[Greatest of all time] lightweight king.” McGregor fought Khabib in October 2018 and lost via fourth-round submission. It was a tough fight for McGregor as he was also dropped earlier in the fight and dominated on the ground.

Since the defeat, Notorious has claimed that he was drinking right up to that fight, and credits that for one of the reasons he lost to The Eagle. In an interview with ESPN, McGregor said: “I was drinking all the way through fight week last time [for Nurmagomedov]. I just had this venom in me or something. I don’t know why.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Nate & Nick Diaz Taunt Conor McGregor for Smoking in Video [LOOK]