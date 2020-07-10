David Beckham Calls Barcelona Star To Discuss Inter Miami Move

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has called Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal to discuss a possible move to the Major League Soccer club.

Vidal explained to the Englishman that he is contracted to Barcelona until summer 2021 but “in no way completely closed the door to the option of leaving for Florida in the future,” according to Rodrigo Fuentealba at La Cuarta.

The Chile international does not expect to stay in Europe in the long-term and would prefer to be closer to his family, indeed a move to Florida could be tempting both because of its location and the climate.

However, the 33-year-old is also said to be interested in playing in Brazil for Flamengo, according to a source.

“One of the great challenges for Arturo Vidal is playing at Flamengo in Brazil. He is amazed at the thought of playing in a full Maracanã stadium. And the great person in charge of that desire is his friend Rafinha, whom he met at Bayern Münich and who became one of his closest friends.”

Vidal has been a key player for Barca in 2019-20, making 38 appearances in all competitions and scoring seven times. However, he has said on several occasions that he wants to feel important at Barcelona or will look for a move away.

Setien Coy on Vidal Future

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has been quite coy on Vidal’s situation when asked about the midfielder’s future at a recent press conference.

“Arturo Vidal is giving us many things. He generates an enthusiasm and a commitment that is unalterable at all times, regardless of how things are going. His effort is commendable. We are lucky to have footballers like that on our team. “Arturo has a lot of chances to continue, he has a contract right now. But we don’t know, maybe you have to ask him if he wants to continue. Right now he’s part of my plans just like everyone else who has a contract.”

Vidal’s future has been the subject of speculation as he heads towards the final year of his contract at Barcelona. The club are willing to sell him in the summer, along with Ivan Rakitic, in order to raise funds, according to Sport’s Juan Manuel Diaz.

Where Next for Vidal?

Serie A side Inter have been linked with a move for Vidal, while the midfielder has also been happy to tell ESPN which clubs he would like to play for before he does finally hang up his boots.

“Clearly, in each country I have a preferred team. In Brazil I have Flamengo, who I love. I have my friend Rafa who we talk to, he tells me. I had Renato too. The America of Mexico. I have Nico Castillo and Zamorano, they are teams that clearly would be a dream to play, but I am living day by day and if at any time I am given to play in any of those three teams it would be spectacular,” he said. “We all know what Boca is in Argentina, the players who have been there, I did not have the luck to play at La Bombonera, for Colo Colo or any team and I have always wanted to feel what they say it feels. Boca, we all know what winners they are, it would be a dream, but I’m calm… Gary clearly knows me very well and we always talk, I always ask him how he felt when he scored and when he wore the shirt.”

Vidal’s contract situation means Barcelona could be tempted to sell this summer, particularly if an attractive offer arrives, while the midfielder may need some convincing to stay if he feels he will not be a regular next season.

