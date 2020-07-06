Former Eagles All-Time Great Criticizes Legendary Redskins CB

The Eagles last truly great cornerback has put one of the greatest to ever play the position on notice. Why? Well, he just needed to set the record straight.

Asante Samuel, who spent four seasons in Philly, took to Twitter and asked the world why Darrell Green is considered a living legend. The retired Super Bowl champion cited that Green mostly played nickel cornerback in his 19 NFL seasons and walked away with only 54 career interceptions. To be fair, Samuel started the conversation with “all due respect.” Green was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and is widely considered one of the greatest corners of all-time.

Samuel wrote: “With all do respect can someone explain to me why Darrell Green is considered a great? He played 19 years and was mostly a nickel back. 54 INT’s in 19 years. Talk to me????”

It’s unclear why Samuel felt the need to throw extreme shade at Green. Maybe it’s because the 39-year-old feels he belongs in Canton and has been lobbying for induction. He retired in 2014 after racking up 51 career interceptions (164 passes defensed) in 11 NFL seasons during stints in Philadelphia, Atlanta and New England. He twice led the entire league in picks (2006, 2009) and earned four Pro Bowl nods.

Samuel is arguably the second-best corner to ever play for the Eagles, right behind Eric Allen. He definitely has a strong case for Canton. And expressed frustration about not getting nominated back in 2018.

Samuel wrote: “Someone should do a break down for the @ProFootballHOF showing the numbers and comparisons. The Pro Bowls, who made it only playing 3 games in a season a so on. They need to fix this. I may never make it. But I will help to get it fixed.”

Meanwhile, Green finished his stellar 19-year career with only 54 career picks and 33 passes defensed. However, it was a different game when the Redskins great was doing it. Teams didn’t pass nearly as much and it’s true that he was relegated to the nickel role for much of his career. It’s an interesting argument but one not worth fighting about. Green is a Hall of Famer and one of the best to ever do it.

