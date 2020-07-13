NFL Insider Hearing ‘Whispers’ of Blockbuster Eagles Move

The Eagles are rumored to be on the verge of announcing some really big news in mid-July, according to one former player turned media insider.

Brian Baldinger played offensive line for the Eagles from 1992 to 1993 and has since moved on to serve as a contributor for NFL Network and FOX Sports. The football analyst best known for his “Baldy’s Breakdown” segment reported over the weekend that he’s been hearing “whispers about big news coming this week” for the Eagles. He expects some kind of blockbuster move that will greatly improve the team.

.@Eagles #FlyEaglesFly I am hearing whispers about big news coming this week. #Birds could get a lot better in mid-July #BaldysBreakdowns — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) July 12, 2020

While Baldinger’s tweet is cryptic to say the least, several names immediately come to mind. Philadelphia has been heavily linked to trading for the Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakoue or the Jets’ Jamal Adams. Both would require more compensation than the Eagles might be comfortable parting with, plus massive long-term contract extensions. The team has also been flirting with several high-profile veteran free agent running backs like LeSean McCoy and Devonta Freeman. The latter two moves wouldn’t really be “big news.”

Former Vikings Pass Rusher Available in Free Agency

There is one more guy who would please the Eagles’ rabid fan base: Everson Griffen. The former Vikings defensive end has been loosely tied to the Eagles as the perfect candidate to replace Vinny Curry’s lost production. Griffen — asking for an estimated $10 million per year — would be a much cheaper pass-rushing option than Jadeveon Clowney.

According to SportsRadio 94WIP producer Moshe Kravitz, Griffen should be at the top of the Eagles’ offseason wish list. When he posted a tweet to that end, Griffen himself chimed in and said: AMEN BROTHER.

AMEN BROTHER — Everson Griffen (@EversonGriffen) July 12, 2020

This isn’t the first time Griffen has been rumored to be in the mix for Philly. Former Eagles great Seth Joyner mentioned the possibility back in March when he told GM Howie Roseman to “go git em.” Heavy.com also predicted Philly as a great landing spot for Griffen.

This guy would make a great addition to the @Eagles DL!! A true 4-3 front DE, long enough size and strength to be a major factor vs the run and a proven pass rusher, when healthy can provide double digit sacks!💪🏾💯 #GoGitEmHowie pic.twitter.com/9USpDQLU2D — Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) March 20, 2020

Ngakoue, Adams Trade Updates

Meanwhile, disgruntled Pro Bowlers Yannick Ngakoue and Jamal Adams have been keeping a lower profile in recent days after demanding trades out of their respective cities.

Ngakoue had been lobbying hard to come to Philly during the early days of free agency but the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him. It’s going to take a lot to pry the pass-rusher loose. His two most recent tweets said “pray and believe” and “keep your faith.”

Keep your faith. — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) July 3, 2020

Adams has been heavily linked to the Cowboys in a trade scenario but he also listed Philly as a possible destination on his own wish list. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently talked to Jets running back LeVeon Bell who mentioned that Adams now wishes to remain in New York. That would seem to take the Eagles out of the running. Stay tuned.

Not what fans from Seattle to Dallas to Philadelphia had hoped to hear…. pic.twitter.com/OebU14gN2t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2020

