Malcolm Jenkins Calls DeSean Jackson Eagles’ Fiasco ‘Distraction’

What Malcolm Jenkins said and what he meant are probably two different things. Either way, the former Eagles safety is taking heat for his reaction to the DeSean Jackson controversy.

Jenkins, who spent six years in Philly (and one as Jackson’s teammate), delivered a semi-controversial message on Instagram where he called Jackson’s sharing of anti-Semitic propaganda “wrong.” Fair enough. Then, Jenkins elaborated on the situation by declaring all the back and forth was a “distraction” to the real problem of the Black Lives Matter movement. The usually thoughtful and poignant 32-year-old was lambasted on social media for the phrasing.

“We got to stay focused. All of this back and forth that’s going on right now is a distraction,” Jenkins said in an Instagram video. “Comments were made, and they were wrong. Allow those who were impacted by them to voice their grievances, but we got to stay focused because Breonna Taylor’s killers are still not arrested. We’re still fighting for justice, we got a lot of work to do, and this ain’t it. Stay focused.”

.@MalcolmJenkins writes that while DeSean Jackson is wrong: "Jewish people aren’t our problem." Jenkins is seeking support from others against racism he faces as a minority but won't offer such support towards another group that is attacked by the ignorant and hateful? pic.twitter.com/Gkl6J1r5rj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 10, 2020

Jenkins couched the video message with a caption that further fueled the controversy. He said that “Jewish people aren’t our problem” in another missive that appears to be taken out of context.

“We can honor the Jewish heritage and trauma while staying focused on what matters,” Jenkins wrote. “Jewish people aren’t our problem, and we aren’t their problem. Let’s not lose focus on what the problem truly is, and that’s that black lives still don’t matter in this country. Push this energy toward arresting and convicting the killers of Breonna Taylor and burning systemic racism to the ground.”

I think Malcolm Jenkins meant Jewish people and African Americans are not each other's "enemies." He used "problem." Some have interpreted that as not each other's "concern." There's a big difference. Obviously, I can't speak for Malcolm. Just my interpretation. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) July 10, 2020

Eagles Owner Finishes ‘Meaning of Hitler’ Film

In an ironic twist of fate, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced that he had completed filming on “The Meaning of Hitler.”

His documentary film company, Play/Action Pictures, has spent the last three years working on the movie. Lurie served as the executive producer and it channels the threat of white supremacy as described in the 1978 best-selling book of the same title, according to ESPN.

“We couldn’t be prouder that ‘The Meaning of Hitler’ is the first completed film made by our new documentary production company, Play/Action Pictures,” Lurie said in a statement, via ESPN. “I envisioned Play/Action to be a leading creative force for films that engage with the most crucial and challenging issues of our time. The rise of white supremacy and neo-fascism in the United States and the world over are among the most important and serious threats we face today.”

What a serendipitous time for ⁦@Eagles⁩ owner Jeffrey Lurie to be releasing his inaugural film “the Meaning of Hitler.” Private screening available for DeSean Jackson. https://t.co/je0Bd7BUKS — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) July 10, 2020

The announcement comes mere days after Lurie’s star receiver made inflammatory and anti-Semitic comments falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. The Eagles are reviewing the matter internally and punishment may be forthcoming.

