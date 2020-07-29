Eagles Add Hero of ‘Miracle at the New Meadowlands’ to Staff

DeSean Jackson must have raced the punt return back and crossed the goal line to beat the Giants in 2010, but he doesn’t get there without Jason Avant.

Avant, who gave the Eagles eight clutch seasons, delivered the key block — and arguably one of the nastiest hits in NFL history — on Jackson’s walk-off touchdown. Simply put, there is no “Miracle at the New Meadowlands” without Avant. Now the 37-year-old ex-receiver is returning to Philadelphia to coach the Eagles young receivers as part of the NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. (It’s the same program that Thad Lewis was chosen to participate in for the Buccanneers). And he already has a blossoming romance with Jalen Reagor.

Avant retired in 2015 after one season with the Kansas City Chiefs and then moved back to South Jersey where he runs two successful exercise and fun zones called Launch Trampoline Park. He finished his NFL career with 346 catches for 4,118 yards and 13 touchdowns, making a name for himself as a text-book converter of third downs. Avant was on the receiving end of 188 first downs in 11 seasons and racked up 3,646 yards (183 first downs) for the Eagles. Obviously, he was also lethal on special teams.

Congrats to Jason Avant on joining #Eagles staff. He’ll coach the WRs up as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. @jasonavant2 made arguably the greatest block in NFL history … look for him at 0:16 mark. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/koH8oJrxir — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) July 29, 2020

“I’m so excited and grateful to be here, to help a group of very talented young players,” Avant told the team’s official website. “I was a technical receiver. I wasn’t the fastest receiver. I wasn’t the biggest guy. I was able to get open by getting off the line of scrimmage and being precise. That’s what I hope to help teach these receivers. It’s a very talented group.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Avant Joins Revamped Eagles Coaching Staff

Doug Pederson has largely kept his coaching staff intact for the 2020 season, and that consistency should serve the Eagles well in this uncertain year. However, he did plug up one glaring hole in an effort to improve his production down the field. The Eagles fired disappointing receivers coach Carson Walch and replaced him with Aaron Moorehead.

Something earned is always better than something given. Can’t live any other way. — Aaron Moorehead (@Amo8685) April 20, 2020

Moorehead, who spent the past two seasons at Vanderbilt, will attempt to end the revolving door at receivers coach in Philly. He becomes Pederson’s fifth different position coach there in five years. Moorehead brings a certain cache having played with Peyton Manning in Indianapolis where he won a Super Bowl ring. He also counts NFL receivers Christian Kirk and Josh Reynolds as former pupils.

“He’ll do great with the Eagles,” Kirk said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “People might think all of a sudden a good coach goes to Philly and all their wide receivers are automatically going to be world-class receivers and go for 1,000 yards. But that’s not going to just happen. But if they buy in and listen to him and work hard at their craft, they’re going to get better. If they buy in, I know he’s going to get the most out of them.”

Jalen Reagor was a gutsy pick! He shows elite playmaking ability and dazzles after the catch! I pray it’s the right pick! The Eagles trusted their scouts and loved what they saw on film. Everyone has seen Justin… https://t.co/JmUTNNOnGB — Jason Avant (@j_avant81) April 24, 2020

It’s now up to Moorehead to coach up an extremely talented Eagles receiving corps led by rookies Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins and John Hightower how to become elite. And, hopefully, Avant teaches them an advanced course in blocking.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number