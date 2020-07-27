Eagles Star Defensive Tackle Involved in Strange Lawsuit

The joke is mechanics try to rip people off all the time, but one Eagles star is fighting back after getting overcharged.

Malik Jackson has filed a lawsuit against West Coast Customs, the famous California custom car shop that counts Shaquille O’Neal and Mark Wahlberg as clients. According to TMZ Sports, Jackson was charged $187,000 more than the agreed-upon-price for two hot-rod cars: Chevy Cruiser and Chevy Gasser. He left the vehicles there in July 2019 to be rebuilt and customized. Here is what TMZ uncovered:

Jackson says for one of the builds — a Chevy Gasser — he agreed to pay $200,000 to have the thing rebuilt and customized. But, in the docs, Jackson claims when West Coast Customs brought him the bill … it was more than $37,000 above the agreed-upon price. In the docs, Jackson says with the other car he brought in — a Chevy Cruiser — WCC charged him more than $150,000 above the agreed-upon price as well. Jackson is now suing the shop for breach of contract … asking for more than $187,000 in damages.

Catch the new episode on @Velocity of Inside West Coast Customs featuring @jakepaul and his military truck. Also, see what they do to a Jeep for @SHAQ son Shareef for his 18th birthday! @officialwcc #jakepaul #Velocity#Shaq pic.twitter.com/AOapCSCeMw — BCII (@BCIIProduction) April 10, 2018

West Coast Customs, Inspiration for MTV Show’

West Coast Customs is kind of a big deal, arguably the best custom car shop in the country. The 2004 popular MTV show “Pimp My Ride” hosted by rapper Xzibit and it consistently ranked tops in the 12 to 34-year-old demographic for its 9:30 pm time slot, per Wikipedia. They were also accused of unloading long work hours on illegal Mexican immigrant workers.

Whatever the case, the company is the cream of the crop and celebrities from both coasts hold them in high regard. Jackson, a Los Angeles, CA native, no doubt has long been infatuated with West Coast Customs and longed to have his car hallowed in their garage. Unfortunately, they allegedly robbed him blind.

Shop owner Ryan Friedlinghaus is worth a reported $15 million, per Wealthy Gorilla. He started West Coast Customs in 1993 with a $5,000 loan from his grandfather.

Jackson Enjoying Weird Offseason Himself

Jackson had his 2019 campaign end prematurely in the most unfortunate of ways. He broke his foot in garbage time during the Eagles’ Week 1 win and missed the entire year. Then, the team went out and signed top-rated nose tackle Javon Hargrave in the offseason to replace him in the starting lineup. Is Jackson’s injury a lingering one? It’s not supposed to be but who knows.

#Eagles are relentless when it comes to retooling the DL..Jim Schwartz has yet another guy to rotate in with Fletcher Cox & Malik Jackson, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in the regular season opener https://t.co/5LLqXorpS3 — Lance Medow (@LanceMedow) March 17, 2020

The 30-year-old Super Bowl champion (Broncos, 2015) also made headlines for ripping NFL owners for their “unacceptable and utterly disrespectful” in the way they had been handling the COVID-19 pandemic in respect to player safety. The inflammatory statements came during the same week he appeared to defend anti-Semitic remarks from DeSean Jackson, including a vote of confidence for the teachings of Louis Farrakhan.

Jackson may not be starting for the Eagles in 2020 but he’s expected to be a key contributor on the defensive line. The team signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal in 2019 with an option for a roster bonus in 2021.

