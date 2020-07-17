Did Eagles Offer Pro Bowl Player for Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakoue?

The Jaguars missed the deadline for working out a long-term extension for Yannick Ngakoue. Apparently, they were listening to trades and turned a big one down.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Jacksonville received multiple offers, including one involving a “Pro Bowl player who didn’t fit their system.” That player’s name was never released but speculation has been running rampant. Everyone from Jamal Adams to Geno Atkins to (gulp) Aaron Rodgers has been thrown into the mix. Zach Ertz was the major name being mentioned in regard to the Eagles.

For now, Ngakoue remains on the Jaguars’ roster where he’ll earn $17.788 million on his one-year franchise tender. Could the talented 25-year-old pass rusher still be traded? Of course. But, it would take a team with a ton of salary cap space — and one unafraid to relinquish top-tier assets — to get a deal done. That doesn’t necessarily sound like Philly.

“I really want to be part of a team that has great culture and winning is a habit,” Ngakoue told ESPN in April. “I don’t want to be part of a team that losing is a norm or anything of that nature.”

The #Jaguars have received multiple offers for DE Yannick Ngakoue – including one involving a Pro Bowl player who didn’t fit their system – but not enough value to deal a player of his caliber, per sources. Other teams have been told he’d play on $17.788M tender. Jags in no rush. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 15, 2020

Did Eagles Offer Pro Bowl Player for Ngakoue?

No one knows if the Eagles actually made an offer for Ngakoue, but let’s explore the possibilities for fun.

Remember, the team could still make an offer for the disgruntled defensive end, assuming GM Howie Roseman was willing to part with a Pro Bowl player and felt comfortable with paying one guy $17.788 for a single season and then potentially losing him in free agency. It’s a huge risk since the Eagles don’t have much cap space in 2021. The in-house candidates:

Zach Ertz: The three-time Pro Bowl tight end will be searching for a bank-breaking deal in 2021, especially after George Kittle sets the market later this season. With Dallas Goedert waiting in the wings, Ertz is the Eagles’ best and arguably only trade bait. However, Carson Wentz loves his safety blanket and his 525 career receptions for 5,743 yards. Not to mention, the Eagles have an obsession with using their two bulky tight ends in 12 personnel.

The @Eagles have been most productive in the pass game this season out of 12 personnel with @ZERTZ_86 and @Goedert33 on the field.@GregCosell shows one way they are scheming Ertz open vs one of #DUUUVAL's primary coverages.#FlyEaglesFly #PHIvsJAX pic.twitter.com/FiEHI96w8l — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) October 26, 2018

DeSean Jackson: The fleet-footed receiver’s trade value is significantly reduced considering his recent injury history — 27 missed games over the past five seasons — coupled with his inflammatory comments aimed at the Jewish community. He has since been punished and essentially promised a roster spot in 2020. Still, there’s no denying that Jackson would be tasty trade bait. He remains one of the top speed threats in the NFL who was clocked at 21.4 miles per hour in 2019.

Brandon Brooks: Another injury-prone Pro Bowl player with immense talent is the 30-year-old starting right guard. Brooks inked a $56.2 million deal with the Eagles last November that made him the highest-paid guard in the league. It might be tough to get a team willing to take on the contract of a guy coming off three serious injuries in two years (left Achilles, right Achilles, dislocated shoulder). When healthy, Brooks is the best in the business and that may be enough to orchestrate a trade. On the flip side, the Eagles value and need him too much.

Brandon Brooks allowed 0.75 sacks per year in 4 years in Philly. He was a 3x Pro Bowler the last 3 years and graded #1, #3 and #6 among all guards per PFF in those seasons. An underrated stalwart for the Eagles line during their Super Bowl run and the last 3 years overall. https://t.co/jiqZVurKvV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 16, 2020

Alshon Jeffery: He hasn’t qualified for the Pro Bowl since 2013 when he recorded a career-high 89 catches for 1,421 yards for the Bears. He was a lot younger and a lot healthier back then — plus, there was no emotional baggage from the locker room. Jeffery is also rehabbing from a Lisfranc foot injury that should cause him to start the year on the PUP list. He’s virtually untradeable, especially factoring in his cap-restricting salary of $26 million over the next two seasons. Maybe a team like Jacksonville gets desperate? Doubtful.

