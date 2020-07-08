Eagles Ink Rookie WR, 8 Draft Picks Remain Unsigned

The Eagles have signed Quez Watkins ahead of training camp. He was the team’s sixth-round pick (200th overall) out of Southern Mississippi.

The rookie receiver joins fellow sixth-rounder Prince Tega Wanogho (Auburn, tackle) as the only two draft picks under contract in Philadelphia. Watkins’ four-year rookie deal is worth $3.5 million, per Over The Cap, with an average annual salary of $610,000. He ran the third-fastest 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine, at 4.35 seconds.

In addition to his blazing speed, Watkins is considered a playmaker at the receiver position. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was a two-time All-Conference USA selection at Southern Miss and finished second in school history in receptions (159), receiving yards (2,404) and 100-yard games (10).

Watkins caught 64 balls for 1,178 yards last season before foregoing his senior year to enter the draft. He’s a speed demon who grew up idolizing DeSean Jackson and promised some swagger when he shows up at camp.

“A lot people may not know me now, but really by the end of the season people are going to know me,” Watkins told reporters on draft day. “I’m really not somebody that’s going to try to stay off to the side. I’m going to show up to the competition and show everybody what I’m about. Show them I’m ready to play and show them why I’m an Eagle.”

Two Draft Picks Signed, Eight Remaining

Wanogho became the first rookie to officially sign a contract back in May when he inked a four-year deal worth an estimated $3.4 million, per Over The Cap.

The former Auburn star is an intriguing tackle prospect who is coming off a right knee injury and minor scope procedure. Those setbacks forced Wanogho to miss both his Pro Day and the NFL Scouting Combine but he’s expected to be fully healthy for Eagles training camp.

“I’m not going to lie. It was frustrating,” Wanagho told reporters on draft day. “For my knee, just getting there, just rehabbing, trying to get back to 100 percent. I could say I’m alright now. I’m about 90 to 95 percent, so just a work in progress and just trying to get better and get back to 100 percent.”

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed T Prince Tega Wanogho. pic.twitter.com/LBbX6C5QxR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 19, 2020

The Eagles have eight other rookies to lock up to deals before camp starts on July 28. The most notable is first-rounder Jalen Reagor who should get somewhere around $14 million. He could be forced into a starting role if the team decides to cut DeSean Jackson.

The remaining draft picks left to sign include: Jalen Hurts (second round), Davion Taylor (third round), Jack Driscoll (fourth round), K’Von Wallace (fourth round), John Hightower (fifth round), Shaun Bradley (sixth round), and Casey Toohill (seventh round).

Hurts should make about $7.5 million in total money, with Taylor netting around $4.2 million. Heavy.com did a great job gauging the price tags on NFL draft picks back in 2019. Click here and give it a read.

