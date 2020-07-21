Eagles Release Backup Center, Cut Penn State Cornerback

The Eagles made two minor moves before the official start of training camp. Rookies and first-year players were scheduled to report on Tuesday.

The team released center Keegan Render and cornerback Trevor Williams. Both players had been signed to futures contracts at the end of last season but their services are no longer needed. The Eagles didn’t announce any corresponding moves at this time. Philadelphia now has 88 total players on the roster, including intriguing defensive end Matt Leo who is part of their international practice-squad exemption.

On Monday, the Eagles signed their remaining eight draft picks to rookie deals and handed first-round pick Jalen Reagor a four-year contract worth an estimated $13.3 million. Philadelphia also released undrafted rookie free agent Khalil Tate, a college quarterback who was transitioning to wide receiver. Look for a few more moves over the next few days.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have waived C Keegan Render and released CB Trevor Williams. pic.twitter.com/IsLBh56oSr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 21, 2020

Render, Williams Looking for New Homes

Render had been listed as the backup center on the depth chart and thought to be competing against veteran Nate Herbig and undrafted rookie Luke Juriga for the spot behind starter Jason Kelce. Render started all 13 games at center for Iowa in 2018 en route to third-team All-Big 10 honors. The Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft.

Can’t wait to get started in Philadelphia!! Fly Eagles Fly 🦅 https://t.co/3Et1ytKuWA — Keegan Render (@KeeganRender) April 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Williams was on his third team after going undrafted out of Penn State in 2016 and signing with the Chargers. The 26-year-old started 15 games in 2017 before suffering a devastating knee injury in 2018 and landing on injured reserve.

Williams was later waived and claimed by Arizona. He has three interceptions and 22 passes defensed in 39 career games, plus 110 combined tackles. His 86-yard interception return in 2018 was the fourth-longest in the NFL. Coincidentally, he shares the same name as Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams.

I had to get a Trevor Williams @Chargers jersey because he doesn’t have a Twitter and I get his tweets every Sunday. I will now answer all Chargers CB Trevor Williams related questions on Twitter on his behalf. Thx have a gr8 day. pic.twitter.com/VzXPT3Qr7Z — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) August 16, 2018

Eagles Setting Up COVID-19 Testing Protocols

The NFL and NFLPA are still ironing out the details on how testing and protocols will work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been much debate — and unhappiness from the players’ union — over the safety guidelines. However, the Eagles are still scheduled to report on time.

On Tuesday, rookies and first-year players arrived at the NovaCare Complex where they were permitted to engage only in “remote learning.” They won’t be able to get on the field and practice until the two sides reach an agreement. The full team is slated to join them on July 28.

According to Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro, the team has stationed white tents in three locations in front of the entrances to the practice facility. There are also designated areas arranged for drive-thru COVID-19 testing, something every single player and employee will have to undergo.

Tuesday marked the “open” of the Training Camp period as Eagles rookies and first-year players reported for testing in accordance with the new testing protocols agreed to between the NFL and the NFLPA. It is a multi-day process outlined in the league protocols, and during this time the players will be permitted to engage in remote learning only. There is still some distance to go in the talks, and there is no concrete date for those young players to actually get on the field and practice.

Eagles football was in the air this morning, writes @EaglesInsider.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 21, 2020

