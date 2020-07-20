Eagles Sign QB Jalen Hurts, Finalize 8 Rookie Contracts

The Eagles have agreed to terms all 10 draft picks, including first-rounder Jalen Reagor and second-rounder Jalen Hurts.

The flurry of contracts comes two days before rookies are supposed to report to 2020 training camp, on July 22 in South Philadelphia. Veterans are required to join the first-year players the following week, on July 28. Whether or not those reporting dates remain set in stone is up in the air as the NFL and the NFLPA continue to argue on safety protocols in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reagor’s rookie deal will pay him an estimated $13.3 million over four years, per Spotrac. The receiver has a fifth-year option and can become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Hurts, the dual-threat quarterback out of Oklahoma, will earn $6.025 million, including $2.8 million guaranteed. He will be competing for the backup job with Nate Sudfeld at camp.

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with WR Jalen Reagor. pic.twitter.com/TAKarCpTrs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 20, 2020

“There is a lot of knowledge in the quarterback room and a lot of knowledge in the organization,” Hurts told reporters on draft night. “For me to have the opportunity to learn, take steps as a quarterback and grow, I’m looking forward to it. I’m ready to go to work. I’ve said that a thousand times, but yeah, I’ve always been about the grind, and I’m just ready to go work.”

Eagles Sign K’Von Wallace, All 10 Rookies Under Contract

Philadelphia entered Monday afternoon with only two rookie players under contract — sixth-rounders Prince Tega Wanogho and Quez Watkins — but locked them up in quick time.

Today is a special day — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) July 20, 2020

Reagor (first-rounder) was the first chip to fall, followed quickly by Hurts (second-rounder) and then third-round linebacker Davion Taylor. Fourth-rounders K’Von Wallace (safety) and Jack Driscoll (offensive tackle) were next to ink on the dotted line, along with receiver John Hightower (fifth-rounder), linebacker Shaun Bradley (sixth-rounder) and defensive end Casey Toohill (seventh-rounder).

#Eagles have agreed to terms with LB Shaun Bradley. pic.twitter.com/e1ZHVWRNYo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 20, 2020

The Eagles have agreed to terms with all 10 of their draft picks for the 2020 season. Here are the salaries for the rookies, per Spotrac (all four-year deals):

Jalen Reagor: $13.3 million ($3.33 million per year, average)

Jalen Hurts: $6.025 million ($1.05 million per year, average)

Davion Taylor: $4.5 million ($1.12 million per year, average)

K’Von Wallace: $4.00 million ($1.00 million per year, average)

Jack Driscoll: $3.78 million ($947,000 per year, average)

John Hightower: $3.59 million ($898,763 per year, average)

Shaun Bradley: $3.46 million ($866,605 per year, average)

Casey Toohill: $3.38 million ($846,758 per year, average)

#Eagles have agreed to terms with DE Casey Toohill. pic.twitter.com/JLbvgR2AcX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 20, 2020

“I think like everything going on in this crazy time, the NFL is no different. We all have a new normal,” Toohill told reporters on draft day. “Going in is as a rookie, I’m not exactly sure what to expect with how things will proceed, but I hope just as soon as I can, I can start to learn the defense, start to learn special teams, and just have conversations with the coaches and whatnot.”

