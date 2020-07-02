Eagles Super Bowl Champion Silences Carson Wentz Haters

Perhaps no name elicits more debate in football conversations than Carson Wentz. He’s a symphony-inducing maestro to some and an injury-prone nightmare to others.

For one former teammate, Wentz was an amazing magician who helped him earn a second Super Bowl ring. Retired receiver Torrey Smith was randomly reviewing Wentz highlights on Instagram when he remembered how good the quarterback was in 2017. Smith, who caught 36 balls for 430 yards that year, took to Twitter to call out all the Wentz haters. Wentz probably would have won NFL MVP in 2017 if he hadn’t torn his ACL.

Smith wrote: “He was a magician! He one game away from being MVP. He still should’ve been MVP. And y’all act like it never happened.”

I just saw a random clip of Carson on IG from 2017. He was a magician! He one game away from being MVP. He still should’ve been MVP. And y’all act like it never happened. pic.twitter.com/vf2rREYnOe — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 30, 2020

It wasn’t the first time that Smith had defended his former quarterback, either. He quickly refuted a 2019 report where Wentz was called “selfish” and “uncompromising.” And Wentz returned the compliment after learning of Smith’s retirement on Sept. 13, 2019.

Smith wrote: “Don’t even have to read this article and I bet my new born child 99% of this is (poop emoji).”

The eight-year veteran only played one season in Philadelphia but embraced both the city and his quarterback. He also pushed back at loud-mouth sports talker Skip Bayless when he criticized Wentz.

One of the best teammates I’ve ever had the privilege to play with! You’re the man @TorreySmithWR and congrats on a heck of a career brotha 👊🏻 https://t.co/TNS99qz1EY — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 13, 2019

Smith has been using his celebrity platform to enact change and improve the community. He’s a must-follow on social media.

“Football is what I did, not who I am,” said Smith when he announced his retirement. “Football, for me, may have an expiration date but the friendships and relationships that I formed over the years are forever … I’m looking forward to using the platform you’ve given me to continue to serve my purpose. Changing my community for the better.”

Eagles Safety Jalen Mills Defends Doug Pederson

Meanwhile, a current Eagles player came rushing to defend his head coach earlier this week.

After a clueless writer at CBS Sports ranked Doug Pederson ninth on his list of the best coaches in football, Jalen Mills put him on blast by saying: “Doug Pederson won a SB his 2nd year in the league with everybody saying he wasn’t going to be a good head coach and a injured roster…y’all trippin.”

Doug Pederson won a SB his 2nd year in the league with everybody saying he wasn’t going to be a good head coach and a injured roster…y’all trippin https://t.co/ev42GdeuSi — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) June 30, 2020

There were two coaches lacking Super Bowl rings — Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan — ranked ahead of Pederson on the much-debated list. The other men occupying spots higher up the list were Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll.

Pederson has been a lightning rod for criticism for some strange reason. In his second season at the helm, former NFL GM Mike Lombardi infamously called him the least qualified person to coach a team in his 30-plus years in the business.

“Now, everybody knows Pederson isn’t a head coach,” Lombardi said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I’ve seen in my 30-plus years in the NFL. Pederson was barely a coordinator before he became a head coach!”

The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl that year and then made two more playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019. Go figure.

