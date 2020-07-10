Raheem Morris Says It’s ‘Go Time’ for Falcons Defense

It’s still up in the air as to whether or not the NFL season will start on time but one thing is for certain, the players will report to their practice facilities on July 28th.

Atlanta Falcons coordinator Raheem Morris is ready for that day and to get right to work.

“When the waiting game all ends and we go back to the building, it’s going to be go time,” Morris told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Hopefully, we took advantage and made the most out of this offseason. I feel like we did.”

Top Rookie to Stand Out in Virtual Offseason

This season was unusual without any on fieldwork between coaches and players. Players were left to fend for themselves even when it came to workouts.

What coaches were able to do was have weekly virtual conference calls to go over the playbook. While some players and staff were concerned it would be hard for rookies to transition, the ones who needed to catch on quickly did.

According to what Dan Quinn told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure, A.J. Terrell was one of the fastest players when it came to test-taking. This is a relief considering he’s one of if not the most important addition to the team and if he can transition quickly enough into the NFL, then game-changing plays will be made.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Morris Thinks Terrell is a Starter

The Falcons drafted Terrell in the first round of the NFL draft with the No. 16 pick. It’s still up in the air as to whether or not he’ll be a starter, but Morris has high hopes.

“I would like to say yes, but I don’t want to make any predictions for him,” Morris said. “He’s got to go out there and compete with some really good football players. I would say this, when you get a guy that early, you’re going to give all of the effort, give him all of his due (respect) and chances to get him out on the grass as quickly as possible.”

Morris also said he believes he should have the starting abilities after being a first-round pick but you don’t really know until training camp and game day.

Defensive Line is the Most Important Part

While there is a lot of the attention on Terrell joining the defense, Morris has more focus on the defensive line.

“I believe it starts up front,” Morris said. “It always has. I don’t think you can go anywhere really on defense without it not starting up there.”

The Falcons signed on defensive end Dante Fowler in early free agency and drafted defensive tackle Marlon Davidson as their second pick.

“I’m really excited about the additions to the team,” Morris said. “When you are talking about bringing in Fowler to go with Grady (Jarrett), to go with (Steven) Means coming back off of injury. We are talking about Allen Bailey coming back. Re-signing Tyeler Davison, you are talking about getting a healthy Takk (McKinley) back and getting those guys to go out there and play together.”

READ NEXT: Falcons Undrafted Free Agent to Watch: Mikey Daniel