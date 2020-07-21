Fan Exposes Jorge Masvidal’s Potential Weakness Against Conor McGregor

When MMA fans reflect on what the biggest fight the UFC could put on is, many would say it’s Conor “Notorious” McGregor vs. Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. Both men are proven pay-per-view stars and have a fighting style that would ensure fireworks. If the two were locked into the Octagon together, fans would likely witness a standup battle with all of the action and storyline that they could handle.

When considering how a fight between the two UFC stars would unfold, a common point of analysis is Masvidal’s size advantage. Gamebred is a natural welterweight, whereas McGregor is a natural lightweight. UFC president Dana White has famously said that he believes Gamebred is too big for Notorious.

One fan has attempted to prove that the weight advantage isn’t a big deal and they have receipts to back up their opinion. The Twitter user “SoberConor” posted a thread showing moments in Masvidal’s past fights where he has been hurt or dropped by a left hand. If there is one thing McGregor is known for inside the cage, it’s the menacing power he produces with his left.

The Twitter thread aims to show that Masvidal could be susceptible to being clipped by Notorious. SoberConor wrote: “Thread of Masvidal getting tagged or dropped by left hands. I can already smell the hate from the journeyman Jorge fans.” Here is the thread:

Thread of Masvidal getting tagged or dropped by left hands. I can already smell the hate from the journeyman Jorge fans. @TheNotoriousMMA @GamebredFighter pic.twitter.com/Ud0MZioPH9 — Not Conor McGregor (@SoberConor) May 2, 2020

SoberConor shared a few clips of Gamebred being tagged by a few right hands as well.

Since I’m stupid and 2 of these are right hands, I’ll just add another right hand cause fuck it pic.twitter.com/xiOrMQ30Ko — Not Conor McGregor (@SoberConor) May 2, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Fight Between McGregor & Masvidal Remains Unlikely in the Near Future

In June, Notorious announced his retirement from the sport. It was his third retirement in four years, and judging by his recent vacationing in Western Europe, McGregor is seemingly making good on it, at least for the near future.

Masvidal, who just lost to UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, has made it clear that he wants a rematch with the champ and is not pursuing a fight with McGregor at this time.

Masvidal Last Competed This Month When He Fought Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight Title

Although McGregor is retired from MMA, Masvidal just had one of the most important fights of his life. He took on Usman in the main event of UFC 251 on July 11. Gamebred took the match on six days notice as the No. 1 contender, Gilbert Burns, had to pull out of the fight with Usman due to testing positive for COVID-19.

It was a losing affair for Masvidal. He came out strong, winning the first round on many viewers’ scorecards. However, Gamebred was not able to sufficiently deal with Usman’s pressure and grappling prowess, and he lost the fight by unanimous decision. The results of the fight card can be seen below:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via Split-Decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Petr Yan def. Jose Aldo via Fifth-Round TKO

Rose Namajunas def. Jessica Andrade via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Amanda Ribas def. Paige VanZant Via First-Round Armbar

Preliminary Card

Jiri Prochazka def. Volkan Oezdemir via Second-Round KO

Muslim Salikhov def. Elizeu Zaleski via Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Makwan Amirkhani def. Danny Henry via First-Round Anaconda Choke

Leonardo Santos def. Roman Bogatov via Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Early Preliminary Card

Marcin Tybura def. Maxim Grishin via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raulian Paiva def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Karol Rosa def. Vanessa Melo via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Davey Grant def. Martin Day via Third-Round KO

READ NEXT: Nate & Nick Diaz Taunt Conor McGregor for Smoking in Video [LOOK]