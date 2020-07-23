Fantasy Baseball Names: Best Funny Team Titles for 2020 MLB Season

We are headed to the most unique fantasy baseball season we have seen, but the one thing that remains consistent is the need for great team name. With the shortened season, the race for the fantasy title kicks into high gear on Opening Day.

As for the team names, we can expect a plethora of titles inspired by the Astros cheating scandal as well as quarantine life as COVID-19 continues to surge across the country. Our rundown of the best fantasy baseball names covers many more topics as well.

There are plenty of variables to consider when it comes to constructing your roster. Not only is there a shortened season, but games will be held in ballparks with no fans. There has been a long layoff between Spring Training and the start of the season. Finally, there is the unfortunate reality of players being sidelined for weeks at a time as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.

There is little consensus as to who the top fantasy baseball player is this season. Yahoo Sports has Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as their top-ranked player followed by Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich and Dodgers new addition Mookie Betts.

ESPN has Angels slugger Mike Trout as their No. 1 player with Yelich and Acuna rounding out the top three. CBS Sports’ Scott White has Yelich as his top-ranked player with Yankees new ace Gerrit Cole at No. 2 followed by Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. The stars may be at the top but winning your league likely will depend on creating enough depth to survive the uncertainty of a baseball season played during a pandemic.

Mike Trout on MLB Season: ‘I’m Playing’

There had been some rumblings that Trout may not play as his wife Jessica is expecting the couple’s child in August. Trout could still miss time after the birth but the outfielder confirmed he will be playing this season. The All-Star has been push down the board on some sites, especially on Yahoo Sports where Trout is falling towards the end of the first round.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel that comfortable,” Trout told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s gonna be tough. I’ve got to be really cautious these next couple weeks. I don’t want to test positive. I don’t want to bring it back to my wife. It’s a tough situation we’re in.”

Here is a look at the best fantasy baseball team names.

Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Best Titles for 2020

NAME SOURCE I Stole the Signs & It Opened Up My Eyes Heavy Angels in the Troutfield Athlon Booing the Astros (Virtually) Heavy Acuna Matada Multiple Lou Brock Shakur Straight Outta Cooperstown Syndergaardians of the Galaxy Athlon All Betts on the Dodgers Heavy Humble Bregman Sporting News Joe Buck Yourself Athlon Just a Hinch of Cheating Athlon Marte Gras Sporting News Puigs in a Blanket How They Play Lil’ Wade Boggs Straight Outta Cooperstown Sonny Days Are Here Again Sporting News Don’t Aaron Judge Me Heavy Sano Patrol Sporting News Cole 45s Heavy Ol’ Dirty Bagwell Straight Outta Cooperstown Big Boiggio Straight Outta Cooperstown Snell You Later Sporting News Nolan Ryan Fight Club Heavy H to the Rizzo Sports Feel Good Andre Dawson 3000 Straight Outta Cooperstown Wear a (Catcher’s) Mask Heavy Joe Torreous B.I.G. Straight Outta Cooperstown

