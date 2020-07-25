Fastest KO in Boxing History [WATCH]

Undefeated light flyweight Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada scored the fastest knockout in boxing history on Friday night. Estrada thrashed down to the ground previously unbeaten opponent Miranda Adkins in just seven seconds during her undercard bout at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
You can watch Estrada’s thunderous seven-second knockout below.
A seven-second KO for Seniesa Estrada. pic.twitter.com/hD0DqHVedo
— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 25, 2020
According to Gayle Falkenthal, the previous record for the fastest knockout in professional boxing history was 11 seconds when bantamweight Zolani Tete defeated Sibonisa Gonya in 2019.
You can watch that stunning knockout below.
Now, Estrada holds the new mark in the professional ranks for both men at women at seven seconds.
She also holds the fastest knockout in women’s boxing history, and Tete holds that mark for the men.
Both records aren’t soon to be broken.
Estrada improved to 19-0 with 8 KOs. Adkins fell to 5-1.
Fastest KO in Amateur Boxing History was 4 Seconds
According to Guinness World Records, the fastest knockout in amateur boxing history was just four seconds back in 1947. That happened during a Golden Gloves tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota when Mike Collins dropped Pat Brownson with a single punch.
Just like in Estrada’s super fast knockout win, the referee for that fight waved it off without a count.
Fastest KO in UFC History was 4 Seconds
The fastest knockout in UFC history was when welterweight Jorge Masvidal stopped Ben Askren with a flying knee in just five seconds at UFC 239 in 2019.
You can watch that quick knockout, along with a few more of the fastest knockouts in the history of that MMA promotion, in the video below.
More About Fastest KO in Boxing History
While Estrada, 28, etched her name into the history books on Friday night, it also has to be noted that the fastest knockout in boxing history came against a fighter that was hopelessly outclassed.
Adkins, 42, was a late replacement opponent for the injured Jacky Calvo. After the latter was forced off the card due to a knee injury, Adkins stepped in on late notice to face Estrada.
“I give her so much respect. She’s the one who stepped up and took the fight,” Estrada said during the post-fight interview. “I knew I had more experience than her.”
There was a clear disparity in class between the two fighters. Estrada is an elite world-class professional prizefighter. Meanwhile, Adkins had just started boxing at age 39 as a way of dealing with the death of her mother.
Adkins’ undefeated record was a product of her stopping five opponents who had never won a fight. Four of them were making their professional debuts, and all five fights happened in the Midwestern part of the United States.
So Estrada entered the fight knowing her job was to get her opponent out as quickly as possible, and that’s what she did.
“Once I went in there, I let my punches go and couldn’t stop,” Estrada said. “She’s in there to hurt me as well so I went for the knockout.”
READ NEXT: Mike Tyson’s Next Opponent: 5 Fast Facts About Roy Jones Jr.
Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson
YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel