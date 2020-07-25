Fastest KO in Boxing History [WATCH]

Undefeated light flyweight Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada scored the fastest knockout in boxing history on Friday night. Estrada thrashed down to the ground previously unbeaten opponent Miranda Adkins in just seven seconds during her undercard bout at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

You can watch Estrada’s thunderous seven-second knockout below.

A seven-second KO for Seniesa Estrada. pic.twitter.com/hD0DqHVedo — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 25, 2020

According to Gayle Falkenthal, the previous record for the fastest knockout in professional boxing history was 11 seconds when bantamweight Zolani Tete defeated Sibonisa Gonya in 2019.

You can watch that stunning knockout below.

WORLD RECORD KO! Zolani Tete destroys Siboniso Gonya and calls out Ryan BurnettWBO World Bantamweight Champion Zolani Tete knocked out Siboniso Gonya in six seconds at the SSE Arena in Belfast on November 18th, setting a new record for the fastest ever knockout in a World Title fight, as the referee called a half 11 seconds in to the first round. Tete then called out WBA 'Super' and IBF Champion Ryan Burnett for a huge three-belt unification. 2017-11-20T17:03:57Z

Now, Estrada holds the new mark in the professional ranks for both men at women at seven seconds.

She also holds the fastest knockout in women’s boxing history, and Tete holds that mark for the men.

Both records aren’t soon to be broken.

Estrada improved to 19-0 with 8 KOs. Adkins fell to 5-1.

Fastest KO in Amateur Boxing History was 4 Seconds

According to Guinness World Records, the fastest knockout in amateur boxing history was just four seconds back in 1947. That happened during a Golden Gloves tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota when Mike Collins dropped Pat Brownson with a single punch.

Just like in Estrada’s super fast knockout win, the referee for that fight waved it off without a count.

Fastest KO in UFC History was 4 Seconds

The fastest knockout in UFC history was when welterweight Jorge Masvidal stopped Ben Askren with a flying knee in just five seconds at UFC 239 in 2019.

You can watch that quick knockout, along with a few more of the fastest knockouts in the history of that MMA promotion, in the video below.

UFC Records: Fastest Finishes in HistoryWatch the full collection of the fastest finishes in UFC history. Jorge Masvidal's flying knee against Ben Askren at UFC 239 remains the fastest finish in the promotion's history. *Justin Martin and Joe Charles each had 14-second submissions, at UFC 12 and 4 respectively, but were alternate bouts and are not a part of this list. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit https://ufcfightpass.com/ To order UFC Pay-Per-Views on ESPN+, visit https://bit.ly/2vNIBE8 (U.S. only) To order UFC Pay-Per-Views, visit http://welcome.ufcfightpass.com/#PPV (Non U.S.) Connect with UFC online and on Social: Website: http://www.ufc.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufc Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufc Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufc Snapchat: UFC Periscope: http://Periscope.tv/ufc Connect with UFC FIGHT PASS on Social: Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufcfightpass Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufcfightpass Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufcfightpass 2020-05-26T19:32:00Z

More About Fastest KO in Boxing History

While Estrada, 28, etched her name into the history books on Friday night, it also has to be noted that the fastest knockout in boxing history came against a fighter that was hopelessly outclassed.

Adkins, 42, was a late replacement opponent for the injured Jacky Calvo. After the latter was forced off the card due to a knee injury, Adkins stepped in on late notice to face Estrada.

“I give her so much respect. She’s the one who stepped up and took the fight,” Estrada said during the post-fight interview. “I knew I had more experience than her.”

There was a clear disparity in class between the two fighters. Estrada is an elite world-class professional prizefighter. Meanwhile, Adkins had just started boxing at age 39 as a way of dealing with the death of her mother.

Adkins’ undefeated record was a product of her stopping five opponents who had never won a fight. Four of them were making their professional debuts, and all five fights happened in the Midwestern part of the United States.

So Estrada entered the fight knowing her job was to get her opponent out as quickly as possible, and that’s what she did.

“Once I went in there, I let my punches go and couldn’t stop,” Estrada said. “She’s in there to hurt me as well so I went for the knockout.”

