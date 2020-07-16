UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Called Out for Superfight

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has been called out by current welterweight champ Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman for a superfight. St-Pierre, known simply as “GSP, ruled the welterweight division for years before retiring from the sport in 2013. He returned to the Octagon four years later, in 2017, to win the middleweight title by submitting then-champ Michael Bisping. A few months after the bout, GSP retired from the sport again.

The Nigerian Nightmare believes that GSP, 39, would be a legitimate threat to his welterweight gold. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Usman expressed his interest in fighting the legend.

Usman said (h/t MMA Fighting):

“Honestly, I would have to say Georges St-Pierre. Right now we’re tied for the record- most consecutive wins in the welterweight division – and Georges is a tough guy, Georges is a legend. Georges is a guy who has put his time in and is considered one of the best and that’s where I aim to be. Georges can still do it. He proved it, what, two years ago when he came back, that he can still do it. And I feel that he’s still able to do it. He’s still able to come in and be that opponent where people are unsure. Like, “You know what? We don’t know if Usman’s got this one.” I think Georges St-Pierre can be that guy and that’s what I’m looking for. Those are what champions are made of. When you get that feeling, ‘I’m not sure. This one’s a tough one. I don’t know how this one is gonna go but I’m gonna damn well go out there and compete and see what happens.’ I think Georges St-Pierre can be that guy and if Georges wants to do it, Georges can get it too.

Usman told the outlet that GSP has cemented his legacy and that he “sits at the top” of one of the best ever. Usman said, ” So I’d love to test myself. I’m a martial artist just like he was a martial artist and if he still has some fire burning in that oven, let’s test it out. Let’s go out and see if he can still do it.”

Usman Is Prepared to Fight Any Challenger the UFC Puts in Front of Him

The Nigerian Nightmare got back to work last Saturday when he defended his belt against No. 3 ranked Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251. Usman was supposed to fight No. 1 ranked Gilbert Burns, however the latter tested positive for COVID-19 a week before their match on Fight Island.

Masvidal replaced Burns on six days’ notice and was defeated by the champ via unanimous decision. Now that Usman has a victory over Masvidal, Usman is prepared to defend his title against Burns or anyone else the UFC puts in front of him.

He said to TMZ Sports: “I don’t discriminate when it comes to an opponent. That’s one thing that the company, you can quote me on that. I don’t say ‘No’ to anybody. If the company feels like [it’s Burns] or if it’s GSP or if it’s Leon Edwards, then that’s the next guy. My job as the undisputed champion is to stay champion. So whoever they put in front of me, their dreams of being champion quickly turn into nightmares.”

