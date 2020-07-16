‘Imma Get Under Ya Skin Until You Quit!’ Vikings Rookie WR Trashes Packers Safety

It’s two weeks ahead of training camp and Minnesota Vikings rookie K.J. Osborn is already trash-talking his NFC North competition.

ESPN shared a tweet from Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, who spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears, professing how competitive he is.

“I don’t care if its [sic] spades or 2 on 2 basketball. If you on my team, we lose and your response is ‘so its just a game’ I’ll never play with you again,” Amos tweeted.

Osborn responded, although indirectly to Amos, that he’s the most competitive “ever,” adding “and when I play against ya imma get user ya skin until you quit!”

EVER! And when I play against ya imma get under ya skin until you quit! Lol https://t.co/rtJ7Buwgk4 — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) July 16, 2020

His response was followed with a laugh, a sign the call-out was playful as the fifth-round rookie out of Miami will be competing for a job as a punt returner come training camp on July 28.

Expectations For K.J. Osborn

Vikings general manager drafted Osborn to make an immediate impact in the return game.

“[He’s] a slot-type receiver. I know when our coaches evaluated him, they thought he could continue to improve as a receiver, but his value is going to come as a potential punt returner for us,” Spielman said via video conference. “We think he has a legitimate [shot at] winning the punt return and the kick return job with his explosive speed and power.”

If Osborn makes the roster, he could work his way into the wide receiving corps and face off against Amos and the Packers defense, but it’s unlikely it’d be in the two teams’ season opener on Sept. 13. However, Week 8 at Lambeau Field is a possibility.

Osborn is accustomed to working his way through the ranks. He left his hometown of Ypsilanti, Mich., to play at Florida’s football powerhouse IMG Academy in his senior year of high school. After several years of development at Buffalo, he had a breakout season and transferred to Miami to test his abilities against the competition in a Power 5 conference.

He led the Hurricanes his senior year in receptions (50) receiving yards (547) receiving touchdowns (5) and all-purpose yards (1,018) while also being Miami’s special teams returner.

Adrian Amos is No Small Fish

Osborn calling out Amos may be seen as well-above his head. Amos is the 14th highest-paid safety in the league and had a top-five position grade by Pro Football Focus after the 2018 season.

Amos has become a leader in the secondary as he mentored fellow starting safety Darnell Savage in his rookie year. Amos had a word of advice regarding his tweet:

To make stuff clear for the youngins I’m not saying throw a fit and break stuff when you lose.. I’m just saying don’t just be ok with losing. If you are playing, play to win.

