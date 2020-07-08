Toledo Football Player Jahneil Douglas Dies at 22

Toledo Football payer Jahneil Douglas died after he was shot outside a restaurant on July 7. The junior defensive tackle was 22 years old.

Douglas death was announced on the Toledo Athletics Twitter page the following day. “The University and all of Rocket Nation mourn the death of junior football player Jahneil Douglas, who was shot in an incident in Toledo last night,” the statement said.

The communications major played in 12 games with the Rockets during their first two seasons, ESPN reported. Douglas was a native of Toledo and attended Start High School, playing offensive and defensive line. He received an offer to play with Toledo in 2016.

They also included a statement from Mike O’Brien, University of Toledo Vice President and Athletic Director. “We were all shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahneil Douglas. This is a devastating loss for our football team and our University, and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation,” he said. “Our deepest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends.”

The shooting happened after a fight between two men outside a pizza place in Toledo, WTOL wrote. The football player was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No one has been arrested in connection to the killing and police are still investigating the incident. Casings were found at the scene and gunfire hit a nearby car, WTOL wrote.

Douglas Was Mourned on Social Media

Tributes for Douglas started to pour in, including a message from The University of Toledo Head Football Coach Jason Candle. “Those we love never truly leave us. JD will forever be part of the Rocket Family and his infectious smile will never be forgotten,” Candle wrote. “Our prayers are with him and his family.”

Please keep the family of Jahneil ‘JD’ Douglas in your thoughts and prayers. Another young life gone way too soon. #RIPJD — Start Athletics (@startspartans) July 8, 2020

Jahneil Douglas made us proud with his hard work throughout high school, his commitment to being a strong role model, and his attitude towards success in college. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers after this senseless tragedy. — Roy C. Start HS (@ToledoStartHS) July 8, 2020

Tributes for the player started to pour in under his final Instagram post, where people mourned Douglas. “Just received an ESPN notification. Had to come pay my respects. Prayers to you and your family, RIP,” one netizen wrote.

“Wow..such an evil world….RIP,” another added.

Douglas Supported Black Lives Matter in His Final Instagram Post

The football player didn’t often post on social media, with his Twitter account being private. In his last Instagram post, shared on June 3, Douglas shared a message from his team where they advocated for the Black Lives Matter movement.

It reads:

Rocket culture is defined as what we celebrate and what we tolerate. As leaders of tomorrow and the future of our country: Today we stand as one and declare that we will continue to celebrate all the great plays, the excellent work in the classroom, the graduations and the commitment to serving the city of Toledo by all past, present and future Rockets no matter their skin color. We will forever stand as one and refuse to tolerate injustices, racism and the actions that divide us as a nation, city, university and most importantly as a team. Moving forward, we see it as our duty to have the honest and tough conversations that will help educate one another and build the bridges we need to continue to come together as one.

Douglas liked to share pictures in his football uniform, with most of his Instagram photos showing him in his football gear.

READ NEXT: Mary Kay Letourneau Dies of Cancer at 58