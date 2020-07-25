Seahawks Pro Bowl Trade Target Gives Update on Status

Jamal Adams has let it be known that he wants out of New York, but the question is whether the Jets will trade the Pro Bowl safety. The Seahawks have continued to be mentioned as a potential landing spot for Adams.

With the start of training camp days away, Adams sounded off on the Jets and does not appear to have a strong relationship with head coach Adam Gase. Despite his unhappiness, Adams confirmed that he would report to Jets camp if he is not traded.

“I’m showing up for my teammates,” Adams told the New York Daily News. “Obviously my love and passion for the game is very simple. You just turn on the tape and watch. No matter if we’re winning or we’re losing or we’re getting blown out, I’m still the same guy. I won’t change my tempo as far as how I play on the field. I’ll never slow down. At the end of the day, I’m trying to be the greatest player to ever play the game at my position. Or at least one of them. That’s my goal. I won’t let anybody knock me off that goal. I want to win. I want to be with an organization that wants to win and do things the right way.”

The Seahawks Are Reportedly on Adams’ List of Preferred Trade Destinations

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are one of seven teams that Adams has on his list of preferred trade destinations. So far, the Jets have showed an unwillingness to deal Adams despite his unhappiness. Schefter noted that the Ravens, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles and 49ers are also on Adams’ list with the Seahawks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets still have no intentions of trading Adams even after his most recent comments. The Pro Bowl safety has two years remaining on his current deal.

Adams on Jets Head Coach Adam Gase: ‘I Don’t Feel Like He’s the Right Leader for This Organization’

There appears to be two key issues that has led to Adams’ unhappiness in New York. Adams believes he was promised a new contract, but the Jets have been unwilling to give him a deal. The Jets star also did not hold back on his opinion of Gase and the relationship has clearly been fractured.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams noted to the New York Daily News. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing s—– and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

During his tenure, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has arguably prioritized the secondary over any other position on defense. Yet, the unit struggled for much of last season. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps cited a front office source who believes the Seahawks are “absolutely pursuing” a trade for Adams.

“I actually had a conversation with a friend of mine who works in a front office on the other side of the country for an NFL team, and we were talking and he actually said, ‘So your Seahawks are really into Jamal Adams,’” Heaps said. “…He said, yeah, the Seahawks are absolutely pursuing Jamal Adams. …I think that trade conversations are heating up around Jamal Adams and that the Seahawks in particular are one of those teams that are continuing to pursue Jamal Adams.”

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks’ offer will be enough to peak the Jets’ interest. With training camp on the verge of starting, all signs point to Adams beginning the season with the Jets.