Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Reveals Nike Shoe With Sister, Asia Irving

On Sunday along with his older sister, Asia Irving, Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving unveiled designs of his new Nike Kyrie 6 sneakers via Instagram Live.

Kyrie Irving’s new Nike shoes designed by his sister, Asia Irving in two different colorways: purple and black. pic.twitter.com/5QtuE0xOxW — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 12, 2020

Irving’ sister is a graduate of Temple University with a degree in business. While on Instagram live, she shared how she wanted to go into fashion instead and took up an internship with Nike and that she then caught the creative bug. “Go for it,” said Asia Irving.

“Be yourself, honor your craft, honor your talent.”

Kyrie Irving said he was excited about the collaboration: “I wanna make it for my family,” he said.

“But make it a cultural, global thing.”

Asia Irving has been a pivotal part in her brother’s fashion coordination. Kyrie Irving admitted that in years past he’d spent roughly $50,000 on various luxury clothing and one day decided to put his sister in charge of his wardrobe.

Asia Irving is excited for next steps in developing more style piece for Kyrie. “I’m hoping to do more,” she said.

“I’m ready 2021 and forward.”

Irving’s Kyrie 6 Nike sneakers come in two different color schemes: purple and black. Asia Irving says she picked purple for her brother’s shoe because purple ‘stands for royalty.’

Per Sneaker News: Kyrie Irving honors his older sister through multiple sections of the shoe by printing out her moniker on the medial wall both along the strap and in reworked fashion just above the midsole, as well on the and right side tongue. Further nods to her are present through the left footbed with an “A” printed out in Old English font, followed by the carved-out heel blocks which spell out the words “Year of the Woman” is distorted fashion.

While on Instagram Live, Kyrie Irving disussed a myriad of other topics including being creative.

Kyrie Irving wants people to stop playing w/ him pic.twitter.com/hNXw5iwTwp — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) July 12, 2020

“Creating freely,” said the Nets point guard.

“When I’m out there on the court, I’m the most happiest when I’m out there doing my job, but also doing it in a way that entertains and makes people happy. I’m not no dancing person out there that’s like: ‘Hello yeah, yeah lets do it come on.’ Naw, like, I’m not that, I’m not that. I never was that. I’ll never be that; and you know something like a commodity that people make fun of and you know: ‘he off the court is like….’ No it’s about on the court, look at my resume, look at the classics, look at my art. I created it for going on ten-plus years now. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with what I do on a day in and day out basis to provide and go out there and create. You know what I mean? I’m away from my family for seven months out of the year. I’m out there frontlines, activism. I’m out there contnuing to spread light to Breonna Taylor and #SayHerName and all of our women. Like, this is the life that empcompasses a lot more than just just shooting a damn basketball.”

Kyrie Irving, 28, averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest this season in his first year with the Nets. Irving will not compete in the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida as he’s rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder.