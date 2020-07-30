Lakers Reserve Voices Deep Thoughts on Clippers Rivalry, Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Lakers forward reseve Jared Dudley is a vocal player and when he talks you better listen.

While appearing on The Opinionated 7 Footers Podcast on CBS Sports, Dudley discussed his feelings on the Los Angeles Lakers’ rivalry with Staples Center co-tenants, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Too many friends in basketball where you cant have a good fun rivalry,” Dudley told the show’s hosts Ryan Hollins and Brendan Haywood.

“We’re not hanging out with Kawhi and Paul George in the summer time and Pat Bev and stuff like that but you respect them.”

That’s real.

The NBA resumes this evening at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida after the coronavirus pandemic halted NBA basketball on March 11.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.

Although a neutral site with no fans, the Lakers will play host to the Clippers tonight on TNT.

Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference with a 49-14 record.

The Clippers, led by stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, hold a 44-20 record and are in secound place in the NBA’s wild, wild west.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Clippers.

“We all know his strengths,” Lakers guard, Danny Green,Leonard’s former Raptors teammate told me back in March.

“We all know what he can do. Try to limit him as much as possible to not let him get to his spots and get comfortable in his rhythm. Do that and offensively make him work, put him in some screen-and-rolls out on the floor, space and have some good movement.”

Guided by Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers, the Clippers are chock full of veterans like Landry Shamet, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Rodney McGruder and JaMychal Green.

The Los Angeles Lakers are led by All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James is averaging 25.7 points, 7. rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

“He’s just doing an amazing job,” Lakers legend Magic Johnson tells me.

“He’s the leader in assists in the NBA and he’s averaging almost close to 30 points per game every single night as well. He’s really having an MVP-type season.”

Anthony Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game and James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

“When we traded for Anthony Davis, it’s made life easier for LeBron,” Magic Johnson told me of Davis.

“LeBron’s made life easier for AD as well.

“It’s been amazing to watch the elevation of Anthony Davis and I think he’s doing a tremendous job for the Lakers and LeBron has been dominant from day one. It’s been amazing.”

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and assistant coaches, Jason Kidd and Phil Handy, the Lakers also have added Dwight Howard, Dion Waiters, JR Smith, Danny Green, Markieff Morris, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, to their roster.