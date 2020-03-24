NFL Analyst Reveals Why Jared Dudley On Lakers’ Roster Is Confusing

Jamal Crawford is still not on an NBA team and it confuses the life out of his childhood friend, Nate Burleson.

Burleson, a retired NFL vet, is currently an analyst on NFL Network and is a New York entertainment correspondent on Extra Extra and doesn’t understand NBA team’s lack of interest. “Yeah, if Lou Williams is on the team, and respect to Lou because he is a walking bucket,” he told me.

“Jamal was the walking bucket for the last two decades.”

Back in November, I’m told that both the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors had expressed some interest in Crawford earlier this season.

Nothing materialized.

A 20 year NBA vet, Jamal Crawford has career averages of 14.6 points and 3.4 assists per game.

The eighth pick in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of the University of Michigan ranks seventh among NBA players in regular-season three-point field goals made. Crawford, 39 is also an all-time leader in four-point plays in the NBA.

Crawford literally scored 50 points last season as a member of the Phoenix Suns. That accomplishment made Crawford the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points.

Last season, Crawford, 40, averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in 64 games.

“It is odd that Jared Dudley is on a roster and Jamal Crawford isn’t,” Nate Burleson told the Scoop B Radio Podcas.