Lionel Messi Nets Stunning Free-Kick For Barcelona [WATCH]

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant free-kick for Barcelona to equalize against Osasuna in some style at the Camp Nou on Thursday.

The Catalan giants were trailing 1-0 when Messi popped up on the hour mark and fired a brilliant free-kick into the top corner to level the scores for the hosts.

🧙‍♂️ Lionel Messi free kick wizardry brings Barcelona level with Osasuna. #BarcaOsasuna https://t.co/SFhuni7WFJ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 16, 2020

Osasuna had taken the lead in the first half when former Barcelona forward Jose Arnaiz rifled a shot past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Messi the Free-Kick King

Messi’s goal was his 23rd of the season in La Liga and his fifth from a free-kick which is more than any player has managed across Europe’s biggest leagues in 2019-20.

5 – Lionel Messi has scored five free kick shots in LaLiga this season, more than any other player in the Top 5 European Leagues. The Argentinian has been in the rank Top in four of the last five seasons (in 15/16 alongside Parejo & Pjianic), all except the 16/17. Protagonist. pic.twitter.com/jlDNo1Ze7p — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 16, 2020

The Argentina international had also gone close in the first half with a free-kick. He managed to get the ball over the wall but saw it hit the top of the crossbar and rebound to safety.

But Barcelona Slip to First Home Defeat

Yet even Messi’s goal was not enough to prevent Barcelona from slipping to a first home defeat of the season in La Liga. Roberto Torres struck deep into stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win for 10-man Osasuna.

The result also means Real Madrid have been crowned champions after beating Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday. Los Blancos are now seven points clear of their fierce rivals with just one game left to play.

Zinedine Zidane’s side restarted the tournament two points behind Barcelona in June but have won all 10 games to secure a first title since 2017.

