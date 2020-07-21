Lions Reveal Strong Statement to Fans Regarding Mask Wearing

The Detroit Lions are sending a message to their fans and it’s a simple one. Wear a mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus so that we can get back to playing football.

As the league ponders what’s next for training camp, the preseason and the regular season, it’s clear the quickest way back to any semblance of normalcy is if folks mask up. The state of Michigan has asked everyone to chip in and do their part, and now so have the Lions.

The team revealed an internet video in which Matthew Stafford is shown warming up sporting a mask which has been superimposed over his face.

On Twitter, the team also made a simple change to their avatar, putting a small mask over the Lions logo’s face.

At this point, safety and wearing a mask is vital to the cause, so credit the Lions for showing the way for folks at this point. By doing so, they are being strong members of the community and showing a commitment to what’s right and the greater good.

Lions Could Play Only 1 Preseason Game

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league could be honing in on shaving the preseason to 1 game in 2020 in order to help manage the coronavirus pandemic. This game could be played during Week 3 of what was to be the 2020 preseason.

Under the NFL’s proposal, the one preseason game would be played in what normally is the third preseason week, the week of Aug. 27. That’d provide an extra week of preparation, though not the full 21 days of strength and conditioning players want. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

Indeed, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the league and owners are meeting in order to hash things out quickly. As part of those discussions, there are likely to be decisions on the preseason and player safety.

NFL and owners now will be conducting a league meeting at noon ET today as they try to finalize health and safety measures, financial arrangements, and reducing or eliminating preseason games, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

Detroit’s Week 3 preseason contest is scheduled to take place in Miami against the Dolphins. That’s currently a coronavirus hotspot, so it will be interesting to see what changes might be made to the schedule in terms of location.

Regardless, it’s worth staying tuned to see what happens and worth wearing a mask right now so that future regular season games aren’t lost.

Lions’ Marvin Jones Revealed Huge Coronavirus Donation

A few months back during the height of the pandemic, Jones revealed that he was donating 1,000 hot meals to hospital workers at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan. In a piece by Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press, Jones explained what he was doing and also said his own Nothing Bundt Cakes store would be handing out cakes as well.

Here’s the details:

“We are so inspired by the courage shown by the men and women on the front lines across our nation,” the Joneses said in a statement. “They work tirelessly to do all that they can to help and care for the people while risking their own health.” Food trucks will serve meals during lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 8-9 p.m. in the hospital’s parking lot. The Joneses also are donating 250 cakes from their Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Troy.”

The Lions have seen plenty of players and even coach Matt Patricia reach out dramatically in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Matthew Stafford donated money, and the team has also made sure to feed front line workers with food trucks as things . All of this only proves how far the Lions are willing to go in order to keep the community together as Detroit battles the virus.

So that everyone doesn’t go back to those days, the Lions are now encouraging folks to wear a mask, which is a pretty solid initiative.

