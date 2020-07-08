Lions Sign 2 More Players From 2020 NFL Draft Class

The Detroit Lions are pushing through the summer and have been taking care of matters on their own end as it relates to signing their draft class.

Wednesday, the team brought another pair of their players into the mix. Running back Jason Huntley and wideout Quintez Cephus both signed with the team.

Huntley revealed the signing with an Instagram post.

During the afternoon, Cephus saw his agency break the story of his addition.

With this pair in the mix, the Lions only have a pair of players left to sign in their first and last picks. Cornerback Jeff Okudah and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell are the only ones left.

Quintez Cephus Stats

In college, Cephus put up a solid 1,496 yards and 9 touchdowns in a run-heavy Badgers offense. He’s a player that has some potential that could be developed into something a little more, and with the Lions needing wideouts for the future, it’s possible they could take a couple swings in the middle to late rounds at the position.

Cephus didn’t have a fast run at the NFL Combine running in the 4.7’s, but improved things during his early pro day with Wisconsin. More than the speed, it’s the ability of Cephus to run good routes and make solid catches which impresses. As a result of that, he could be a solid pro who sticks in the league.

Jason Huntley Stats

Huntley, out of New Mexico State, is a little-known running back that hadn’t been on many scouting radars to this point, but the youngster packs a punch as well as some rubber, electric legs he uses to his advantage in order to create some big plays. As the highlights say, Huntley might be the fastest player in the draft that nobody’s ever heard of.

FASTEST Player You’ve NEVER Heard Of 🔥🔥🔥 || New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley Highlights ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBP_Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley Senior 5’9 193 lbs Every year, NFL teams look to find speed to excite their offense. That’s why the 40 yard dash is the most popular drills at the NFL Combine. Alabama WR Henry Ruggs recorded the fastest time, but fast players like UCF RB Adrian Killins & New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley are track stars who could’ve posted faster times. You just can’t teach this kind of speed, which is why Huntley uses it to his advantage. He is arguably the fastest player in college football. You could put his speed up there with De’Anthony Thomas, Reggie Bush, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, Henry Ruggs III, Kyler Murray & John Ross. Huntley is more than straight line speed. He’s quick, elusive & very shifty. He’s effective in the run, pass & especially the return game. Check out my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT48sLMEjRc40Ts-cm70E3w Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6k1FRzJn5VI ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to JustBombsProductions! The #1 source for NFL Draft Highlights. Subscribe to watch the best college football, basketball & baseball highlight videos. Feel free to comment any requests in the comment section or send me a DM on Instagram! 2020-04-12T20:00:16Z

In college, Huntley put up some excellent stats, piling up 3,316 total yards and 25 touchdowns, He can be as good a receiver as a runner, and is also a potential special teams ace in waiting given 5 career kickoff returns for touchdowns and 1,521 yards as a special teams player. That leads some to call him one of the most exciting college players around.

If the Lions can figure out how to use Huntley, he could end up being one of the best players to rack up big plays in the draft.

Lions 2020 Draft Class

The Lions had a busy weekend, picking up cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D’Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, edge rusher Julian Okwara, guard Logan Stenberg, wideout Quintez Cephus, running back Jason Huntley, defensive tackle John Penisini and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell. As a whole, the draft class was solid in plenty of ways. Detroit addressed some of their biggest needs including a new cornerback as well as toughness on the offensive and defensive lines. They also added a potentially elite runner in Swift.

Many have graded the draft highly as a result, and it looks as if the Lions may have even found a few steals along the way to help them out as well. They might have scored one of the best classes in the league as a result.

Now, Huntley and Cephus join Jackson, Penisini, Stenberg, Okwara and Swift as players officially in the mix for 2020.

READ NEXT: Lions Rookie Shows Impressive Pool Jump