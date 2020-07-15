Luis Suarez Explains What Lionel Messi Wants From Barcelona

Luis Suarez has been talking about his team-mate Lionel Messi and what the Argentina international wants from Barcelona amid speculation he is thinking about leaving.

It has been reported in Spain that Messi could quit the Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of next season, but Suarez has told Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo that he does not see the forward playing for any other team.

“I don’t see Messi playing for any other team. Leo will take the decision based on what’s best for him and with his family in mind. Being his friend, I would always recommend that he plays where he feels comfortable and happy. “I think the family is really happy in Barcelona and, if he’s happy in Barcelona, then he should continue with Barcelona. If he needs a change, he will know what he needs for his own well-being.” “What he would like is a winning project, an exciting project. But it’s a situation that he has to manage with his family and, in this case, with his dad, and be conscious of the decision he has to take.”

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has moved to play down concerns of Messi’s future at the club. Bartomeu has said the Catalan giants remain in contract talks with Messi and “will definitely renew” their captain.

Suarez Talks Barcelona Future

Suarez also spoke about his own future during the interview. The Uruguay international turned 33 in January but said he would stay at the Camp Nou for as long as the club needs him.

“I have one year left with another optional one, but depending on how the club is going, the situation the club needs, I will always be there to help, I will always be here to help and without creating a problem. “As long as I feel able to help the team, I will be there. I am a very tough head, I have had very difficult moments, I live with the criticism constantly and it always makes me stronger, as long as they give me the opportunity and the numbers support me, I will always fight for a place, but positively for colleagues and for the club, which is the most important thing.

The striker recently scored his 194th goal for Barcelona, making him the third-highest goalscorer in the club’s history. Only Messi and Cesar Rodriguez have scored more goals for the Catalan giants.

Full Focus on the Champions League

Barcelona head into the final week of the season in Spain four points behind Real Madrid and looking certain to lose their title to their rivals. Indeed Los Blancos will be crowned champions on Thursday if they beat Villarreal.

Quique Setien’s side will then turn their attentions to the Champions League which returns in August. Suarez also spoke about Barca’s European hopes and said his team “know that it is very difficult but not impossible.”

Barcelona must first overcome Napoli in the last-16 and will then face a quarter-final against either Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich or Chelsea. The German side are expected to progress as they have a 3-0 lead after the first leg.

