Malik Henry: Where Is the ‘Last Chance U’ QB Now in 2020?

Former Last Chance U quarterback Malik Henry finally found another opportunity to play Division I college football at Nevada, but he appears to no longer be with the team. According to Nevada Sports Net, Henry has not been enrolled at the university since the spring semester. The former Last Chance U star transferred from Independence Community College to Nevada in 2019.

Henry appeared in three games for the Wolf Pack last season throwing for 593 yards, four interceptions and one touchdown while completing 53.8 percent of his passes. The quarterback was removed from the team in October to focus on academics, and his career on-the-field never took off the way Nevada hoped.

“I’ve made the decision to take Malik off the field so that he can continue to focus on academics and his life outside of football,” Nevada head coach Jay Norvell noted in October 2019 (via Roto World). “Malik is not suspended. He is a member of our program and we will continue to support him.”

Norvell provided a brief update in January adding that Henry’s future with the program “hasn’t been finalized yet.”

“I need to have a conversation with Malik here before this semester starts and we’ll review his academics,” Norvell told Nevada Sports Net. “That hasn’t been finalized yet.”

Henry Began His College Football Career at Florida State

Prior to his stint at Independence, Henry began his college career at Florida State. Henry was a highly-touted recruit going into college with offers from a number of other top schools including Auburn, Michigan State and Nebraska. 247 Sports had the four-star signal-caller as their No. 49 ranked player and No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2016 class.

Henry did not end up appearing in any games for Florida State before announcing he was transferring in December 2016. The quarterback thanked former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher for “giving me the opportunity.”

“I have decided to transfer from Florida State University,” Henry noted, per ESPN. “I want to thank Coach [Jimbo] Fisher and his staff for giving me the opportunity to be a student athlete at FSU. I wish him and the team nothing but success. At this time I don’t know what University I will be attending in the future.”



Henry Has Not Revealed His Post-Nevada Plans

As for Henry’s current plans, the quarterback has not revealed where he is headed post-Nevada. The Last Chance U Alum Twitter account reported that Henry has not found a new landing spot since leaving Nevada. Henry still has one year of eligibility remaining.

“Malik Henry hasn’t emerged at any college football program after leaving the Nevada program in January,” Last Chance U Alum tweeted. “Malik still has one year of eligibility left.. – Florida State – Independence community college – Independence community college – Nevada – ?”

Henry has gone dark on social media and has not tweeted since January 2019. After arriving at Nevada, Henry shined in the 2019 spring game and the quarterback noted that the coaches “treated me like family.”

“These coaches are great,” Henry explained to Nevada Sports Net. “The first day they really welcomed me in here and treated me like family. A lot of other places can say they do that, but here I felt that. I’ve been at a lot of other places, but here at Nevada they really practice what they preach. I really appreciate all of the coaches for giving me a shot. I appreciate all of the coaches for not slighting me or looking at me differently because of my past and the show. I just really appreciate them and appreciate the team for accepting me and it’s been great so far. I’m happy with where I’m at.”

