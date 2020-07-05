Matthew Wolff’s Girlfriend Kim Lloyd Calls Golfer Her ‘Best Friend’

Matthew Wolff may be a new face to many golf fans, but his girlfriend Kim Lloyd had his back before he joined the PGA Tour. Wolff and Lloyd went to college together at Oklahoma State. Lloyd noted on Instagram in April that the couple just celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“One whole year with my best friend… So many spontaneous adventures, trips, and staycations 💕 Cant wait to do it all again 🥂 I love you @matthew_wolff5 !!!” Lloyd explained.

Wolff shared a sweet birthday message to Lloyd on Instagram back in October.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend!❤️,” Wolff noted. “Wouldn’t have thought I’d find someone who’d put up with me! See you under the palms soon babe.”

Lloyd’s Twitter bio reflects that she is continuing her studies at Oklahoma State as Wolff impresses on the PGA Tour. Wolff posts the occassional photo with Lloyd on social media but is doing his best to shield her from the public spotlight.

Wolff Grew Up Jewish But Converted to Christianity at Oklahoma State

According to Golf Channel, Wolff grew up in a Jewish family but stopped short of describing himself as practicing the faith. During his time at Oklahoma State, Wolff was introduced to Christianity through a College Golf Fellowship staff member and later converted to the faith.

“To put my identity in Christ and know that there’s a lot more to me than just a golfer, it took the pressure away from golf,” Wolff told Golf Channel. “This isn’t all I have; I have my family, my friends, my religion, and my beliefs are really important to me. It’s given me a lot better purpose, and I’ve been a lot happier, a lot more at peace and content with my life lately, and it’s just made golf and every single day a lot better.”

Wolff Credited an Ice Cream Truck for His Great Play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Wolff sat atop the leaderboard heading into the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but the golfer credited an odd source of inspiration for his stellar play. Wolff cited the presence of an ice cream truck as a key factor in helping him calm his nerves.

“I have to give credit to the ice cream truck that was circling the property,” Wolff said, per ESPN. “I’m not joking, actually. I heard the ice cream truck and I’m like, `I have a good feeling about this. Just had that little like ice cream truck song in my head. I think that helped me just not think about the speed or the line or anything, just keep my head free.”



Wolff Is Known for His Unorthodox Swing

Wolff’s swing has been a source of skepticism throughout his career, but the golfer’s approach continues to work as he moves up the ranks. Wolff’s mom, Shari Wolff, admitted that her son is a bit sensitive about some of the comments he receives about his swing but cites his trophies as reason for belief in his unorthodox ways.

“Matt is a sensitive kid, and people telling him his swing could be better definitely bothered him,” Shari Wolff noted to Golf Digest. “But he filled up a shelf in our home with trophies quickly. The latest trophy didn’t stay up front for long—they’d be pushed back to make room for the new ones.”

