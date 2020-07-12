Michael Bisping Blasts Rival While Working as UFC 251 Commentator: ‘Get F**ked’

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael “The Count” Bisping worked overtime during UFC 251 as a color commentator. Alongside play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, Bisping called the action of the stacked July 11 card, and he also kept himself busy during his breaks.

After featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski was crowned the winner of his co-main event bout against Max Holloway, Bisping took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from MMA legend Dan “Hendo” Henderson. The Count and Hendo are fierce rivals who coached against each other during the ninth season of The Ultimate Fighter. They have fought each other twice, splitting the victories 1-1.

In one of the most famous knockouts in UFC history, Henderson won their first bout back at UFC 100. Years later, when Bisping was the middleweight champion, the two fighters rematched at UFC 204. The match was a back-and-forth affair that saw The Count avenging his loss, winning the fight by unanimous decision.

During the co-main event of UFC 251, Henderson tweeted: “Enjoying the fights as much as possible while having to listen to Bisping. Happy anniversary to the night I put you to bed. @bisping.”

The Count clapped back with a scathing response. Bisping replied to Henderson: “Yeah on steroids mate. You cheating c**t. No honour, no surprise. Then I beat you with one eye. Get f**ked sour b*tch.”

Yeah on steroids mate. You cheating cunt. No honour, no surprise. Then I beat you with one eye. Get fucked sour bitch. https://t.co/zFNNChhF7I — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

Bisping then continued: “Never won the ufc belt. Don’t be sour you old wanker. Now disappear back to obscurity.”

Never won the ufc belt. Don’t be sour you old wanker. Now disappear back to obscurity https://t.co/zFNNChhF7I — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

The former middleweight champ followed that tweet up with: “Drinking again and reliving your old glory. All polite to my face and talk sh*t online. Didn’t have you down as a keyboard warrior.”

Drinking again and reliving your old glory. All polite to my face and talk shit online. Didn’t have you down as a keyboard warrior. https://t.co/zFNNChhF7I — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

Later on in the evening, Hendo replied to Bisping’s tirade. Henderson wrote: “Surprised you saw this, guess you’re not keeping your one eye on the fights as you’re supposed to be commentating. No wonder why your commentating is sh*t.”

Surprised you saw this, guess you're not keeping your one eye on the fights as you're supposed to be commentating. No wonder why your commentating is shit. https://t.co/Gs8cVQ2xTy — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) July 12, 2020

A few hours later, The Count returned fire. He tweeted: “Says the guy that’s totally irrelevant haha. Go on insult my eye. So what. Shows what a true piece of sh*t you are. But you say hi when you see me. Lol. A real disgrace to the flag that you fly lol. Doesn’t surprise me. Total fake, should of known, steroid cheating c**t!”

Says the guy that’s totally irrelevant haha. Go on insult my eye. So what. Shows what a true piece of shit you are. But you say hi when you see me. Lol. A real disgrace to the flag that you fly lol. Doesn’t surprise me. Total fake, should of known, steroid cheating cunt! https://t.co/gdqaQE12kF — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

UFC 251 Fight Card Results

Main Card

Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via Split-Decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Petr Yan def. Jose Aldo via Fifth-Round TKO

Rose Namajunas def. Jessica Andrade via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Amanda Ribas def. Paige VanZant Via First-Round Armbar

Preliminary Card

Jiri Prochazka def. Volkan Oezdemir via Second-Round KO

Muslim Salikhov def. Elizeu Zaleski via Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Makwan Amirkhani def. Danny Henry via First-Round Anaconda Choke

Leonardo Santos def. Roman Bogatov via Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Early Preliminary Card

Marcin Tybura def. Maxim Grishin via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raulian Paiva def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Karol Rosa def. Vanessa Melo via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Davey Grant def. Martin Day via Third-Round KO

