Why Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto Is not in ‘The Last Dance’

The Last Dance documentary was widely praised but one of the big absences in the lengthy film was the omission of Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto. Aside from a few photos, Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Jordan Vanoy is also not in the film. As the docu-series gains new followers with the Netflix release, fans will see that Jordan’s three oldest children along with his siblings and mother are the only family members that are featured in The Last Dance.

Prior to the initial release, director Jason Hehir was upfront about the fact that Prieto would not be featured in the documentary. Hehir initially said Jordan’s children would be absent as well but had a change of heart and included them in the last episode.

“I wasn’t interested in the opinion of any wife or kids in this,” Hehir explained to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. “We had the storytellers we wanted and I felt like we had the story covered from every angle.”

Jordan & Prieto Were Married in a Lavish Wedding in 2013

Prieto maintains a low profile and Jordan has tried to shield his wife along with their two twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, away from the public eye. The decision not to have Prieto and others in the film is likely due to a few reasons. While The Last Dance features flashbacks, the central theme of the docu-series is Jordan’s last season with the Bulls.

Jordan also had to sign off on the release of the footage, and the NBA legend is a notoriously private person when it comes to his family. Hehir may have made a conscious decision to leave Prieto and Vanoy out of the documentary knowing that it would be Jordan’s preference.

The couple has been married since 2013 when they celebrated with a lavish wedding. According to People, the couple got married at an Episcopal church called Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, the same location where Donald and Melania Trump had their ceremony. Afterwards, guests were invited to a reception at The Bear’s Club in Jupiter where a massive 40,000 square foot tent was set up, per Huff Post.

The community was made famous by the Jack Nicklaus designed golf course, and Jordan also owns a home in the upscale neighborhood. Some of the notable attendees included Tiger Woods, Patrick Ewing and Scottie Pippen. According to US Magazine, the celebration came with an estimated $10 million price tag.

“The attention to detail was magnificent,” the source explained to US Magazine. “The tent even smelled beautiful. I looked like the most luscious garden you could imagine. You walked into the dining room and it looked like heaven. The room was filled with thousands of candles, thousands. It was heavenly.”

The Couple Met at a Nightclub

According to Yahoo, Prieto and Jordan met at a nightclub in 2007. Prieto was a model who previously dated Julio Iglesias Jr. Jordan and Vanoy divorced in 2006 and have three children together: Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine.

“Mostly our conversations are about the children. I don’t remember him saying, ‘By the way, I’m getting married,’” Vanoy joked to Crain;s Chicago Business. “Divorce was certainly new to me. I had to learn that you have to communicate. That it’s not about you or your ex-partner. It’s about making sure the children are all right.”

