Mike Evans Fires Back at Keenan Allen: ‘You Not on My Level Bro’

NFL Network kicked off the start of their much-awaited NFL Top-100 players for 2020 list on Sunday. The Network revealed players 100 through 71, with multiple newcomers such as Kyler Murray and Josh Jacobs littered throughout the list.
However, it was a mainstay on the list whose drop 39 spots from the season prior left him quite a bit unraveled.
With the list compiled by fellow NFL players, Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver took to Twitter to voice his displeasure to his league-mates, in the midst calling out a few fellow wideouts in the process. Namely, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Ok I’m tired of biten my tongue…@cheetah @MikeEvans13_ @chrisgoodwin… ( and the list goes on) ARE NOT a better reciever than me! Faster than me…every day of the week but separation..CHILD PLEASE! https://t.co/rBQwJZWkE3
— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) July 27, 2020
Allen didn’t stop there, claiming “Starting to think I did something to somebody !” in response to the NFL Network’s twitter account announcing Allen’s placement. He later went on to anoint himself “THE BEST WR IN THE AFC WEST!!! Without question!!!,” a conference that consists of the aforementioned Tyreek Hill and Courtland Sutton amongst others.
Bucs Duo Fires Back at Allen
Upon catching wind of Allen’s disgruntled Twitter tirade, Mike Evans decided to chime in. While the Buccaneers star applauded Allen for his confidence, he poked a bit of fun at the wideout for tagging the wrong Chris Godwin in his tweet, before telling the Bolts receiver to be realistic, “you not on my level bro.”
You tagged the wrong Chris Godwin lol and don’t be mad at us we ain’t make the rankings or care about em. I like the confidence but be realistic you not on my level bro https://t.co/AONodMpfkW
— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) July 27, 2020
oh shit lol Don’t sweat it G, Chris Goodwin ain’t better than me either 😂😂 https://t.co/3kh18Puk54
— Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) July 27, 2020
Tyreek Hill has remained rather silent on the situation, as of now only retweeting Godwin’s response to Allen. Instead, it appears Hill decided to let his game-breaking skillset and shiny new Super Bowl ring do most of the talking.
While Hill is clearly the most prolific of the receivers in terms of pure production, chances are none of the other receivers deprive opposing defensive coordinators of sleep the night before a game quite like Hill and his all-world speed.
Remain GREAT bro! https://t.co/Qjx8ojVOmO
— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) July 27, 2020
