Giants to Part Ways with Troubled Pro Bowler: Report

It’s been believed for a few days now that troubled New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and kicker Aldrick Rosas were both planning to attend the start of training camp on July 28.

However, that will no longer be the case for at least one of those parties, as NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo has reported that the Giants will release Rosas, a likely fallout from his three misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged hit-and-run accident back in June.

The #Giants will release K Aldrick Rosas soon, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Rosas was recently charged with three misdemeanors for an alleged hit-and-run accident in June. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2020

The alleged-hit-and run allegation dates back to a June 15th arrested, in which Police claim Rosas T-boned another car and fled the scene in Chico, CA with alcohol believed to be heavily involved.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey reiterated those claims to The New York Post, but added due to the extended timeframe of the situation, they could not determine Rosas’ alcohol levels.

They could determine alcohol on his breath, and it was determined he had been drinking. But highway patrol felt that after three hours, they could not determine what his alcohol level was some three hours before, or whether he had been drinking in the meantime. They chose not to do an alcohol test.

Potential Replacement for Rosas

The pending release will leave the Giants with no kickers on their current roster with training camp set to kick off in just two days.

4x-Pro Bowler, Stephen Gostkowski is a logical replacement for Rosas, as he remains on the open market. The 14-year veteran spent more than half of his brilliant New England Patriots career operating under the watchful eye of then-Patriots special teams coordinator, now-Giants head coach, Joe Judge.

Rosas, Brillant at Times, Yet Mostly Underwhelming Over NY Career

Rosas’ three-year career with the Giants can be best described as up-and-down. A former UDFA from South Oregon, Rosas beat out former 2nd-round pick Mike Nugent for the Giants’ kicker gig in 2017. While the big-legged kicker showed promise, he was mostly erratic, finishing the year as the 31st-ranked kicker in the NFL in field goal conversion rate (72%) and dead last in PAT conversion rate (87%).

Still, New York chose to stick it out with Rosas going into 2018, a decision that at the time, proved to be the right one. Rosas went on to dominate, posting an absurd 97.0 field goal percentage, culminating in a 2nd-team All-Pro nod and a Pro Bowl berth.

While it appeared Rosas was in the midst of cementing himself amongst the elite at the position, 2019 kicked him down a few pegs, returning to his mostly-underwhelming self from years past. His field goal percentage dropped by a highly concerning 26.4% last season (70.6), falling in line much more with his 2017 numbers, leading many to question if Rosas’ 2018 campaign was more of a fluke than a glimpse into the future.

Now if Rosas wants to prove that belief wrong, he’ll have to do it with a new organization.