Minnesota Vikings Complete Madden 21 Ratings Revealed [LOOK]

While Madden NFL 21 is just a video game, it does give fans a look at how an outside source sees their team and favorite players.
The Minnesota Vikings entire roster’s ratings were released on Monday, and there’s plenty to breathe in. Safety Harrison Smith was the highest-rated safety overall with a 95 rating, while Dalvin Cook was fifth-highest rated running back at 91 overall.
How did EA do with the rest of the roster this season? Let’s find out below.
The Top Five
As mentioned, Smith and Cook were among the top-five at their positions.
|Name
|Position
|Overall rating
|Harrison Smith
|SS
|95
|Dalvin Cook
|HB
|91
|Michael Pierce
|DT
|91
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|90
A surprise was Michael Pierce, whom the Vikings acquired from free agency at 91 overall as the third-best defensive tackle in the league. He was vital the Baltimore Ravens run defense a season ago but has yet to be ranked inside the top-10 of any positional rankings lists. Last year, Pierce was rated 92 overall and The GameHaus suggested his rating be adjusted to 86.
Adam Thielen was considered to be snubbed by fans as his stats in the past three seasons are comparable to his former partner in the passing game Stefon Diggs, who was rated 92 overall.
The Rookies
The Vikings’ 15-man 2020 draft class ushered in a new era as several rookies will be expected to make major contributions early after the team released seven starters in the offseason.
|Name
|Position
|Overall rating
|
Justin Jefferson (LSU)
|WR
|74
|Jeff Gladney (TCU)
|CB
|71
|Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi St.)
|CB
|66
|Ezra Cleveland (Boise State)
|LT
|66
|D.J. Wonnum (South Carolina)
|RE
|65
|Josh Metellus (Michigan)
|FS
|65
|K.J. Osborn (Miami)
|WR
|65
|Troy Dye (Oregon)
|MLB
|65
|Harrison Hand (Temple)
|CB
|64
|James Lynch (Baylor)
|DT
|64
|Kenny Willekes (Michigan St.)
|LE
|64
|Brian Cole II (Mississippi St.)
|SS
|62
|Kyle Hinton (Washburn)
|LG
|60
|Blake Brandel (Oregon State)
|RG
|58
|Jack Browning (Washington)
|QB
|53
|Nate Stanley (Iowa)
|QB
|53
Justin Jefferson was the fifth-highest rated rookie wide receiver as the successor to Diggs’ position as a top-two receiver on the team.
Check out his reaction to his and other Vikings ratings.
"Are you serious?!?"
Hey @EAMaddenNFL, we need to talk about @JJettas2's catch rating. pic.twitter.com/izLZOrmNeK
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 20, 2020
The Underrated
Here’s where it gets subjective. While an 89 overall player may be virtually the same as a 90 overall, it matters to fans just as much as the recognition of good versus great. And while many Vikings were given good ratings, there are some who are deserving to be great.
|Name
|Position
|Overall rating
|Danielle Hunter
|LE
|89
|Eric Kendricks
|MLB
|89
|Anthony Harris
|FS
|83
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|82
Danielle Hunter and Anthony Harris are obvious candidates to at least be bumped up a few points. Hunter the youngest player to reach 50 sacks in his career due to his consistency and keeps getting better, while Harris led the NFL with interceptions last season.
Eric Kendricks had one of the best seasons of any coverage linebacker in the NFL last season and was given an 89 overall, good for third-bet among NFL linebackers. He could use Kendricks is deserving of the rank and maybe even a bit higher of a rating after setting what’s believed to be the most pass breakups (12) ever by a linebacker in a single season in 2019, per PFF.
Kirk Cousins at one point was an 83 in Madden 20 but had his rating knocked down to 82 in Week 17 — a game against the Chicago Bears where he didn’t play along with the rest of the Vikings starters. His postseason performance was not accounted as he begins the season at 82 overall. His rating is relatively accurate, given only five quarterbacks are above 90, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see his rating climb if he builds off his success in 2019.
The Rest
With many second- and third-year players expected to get involved this season, there could be several candidates who’ll grow their rating throughout the season. That’s the one thing on defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo’s mind as he called for the NFL to put player safety first so he can improve his “underwhelming madden score.”
Hey @NFL, get your act together, I want there to be a season, but if players safety does not come first we can’t have one! and I won’t get the opportunity to improve my underwhelming madden score😭😭😭… SO GOD HELP ME!🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
— Ifeadi The Storyteller (@IfeadiOdenigbo) July 19, 2020
Here’s the entire roster from the highest to lowest ratings:
|Name
|POS
|OVR
|Harrison Smith
|SS
|95
|Dalvin Cook
|HB
|91
|Michael Pierce
|DT
|91
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|90
|Danielle Hunter
|LE
|89
|Eric Kendricks
|MLB
|89
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|84
|Anthony Harris
|FS
|83
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|82
|Anthony Barr
|LOLB
|80
|Britton Colquitt
|P
|78
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|77
|Dan Bailey
|K
|76
|Brian O’Neill
|RT
|75
|Irv Smith Jr
|TE
|75
|Tajae Sharpe
|WR
|75
|Alexander Mattison
|HB
|74
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|74
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|74
|C.J. Ham
|FB
|73
|Anthony Zettel
|LE
|72
|Pat Elflein
|LG
|72
|Ameer Abdullah
|HB
|71
|Ben Gedeon
|ROLB
|71
|Eric Wilson
|ROLB
|71
|Holton Hill
|CB
|71
|Jeff Gladney
|CB
|71
|Riley Reiff
|LT
|71
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|RE
|70
|Shamar Stephen
|DT
|69
|Olabisi Johnson
|WR
|68
|Armon Watts
|DT
|67
|Chad Beebe
|WR
|67
|Dru Samia
|RG
|67
|Eddie Yarbrough
|RE
|67
|Jaleel Johnson
|DT
|67
|Mike Boone
|HB
|67
|Brett Jones
|C
|66
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|66
|Ezra Cleveland
|LT
|66
|Cameron Smith
|MLB
|65
|D.J. Wonnum
|RE
|65
|Jalyn Holmes
|LE
|65
|Josh Metellus
|FS
|65
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|65
|Nate Meadors
|CB
|65
|Troy Dye
|MLB
|65
|Aviante Collins
|LT
|64
|Dillon Mitchell
|WR
|64
|Harrison Hand
|CB
|64
|James Lynch
|DT
|64
|Kenny Willekes
|LE
|64
|Tony Brooks-James
|HB
|64
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|64
|Davion Davis
|WR
|63
|Rashod Hill
|RT
|63
|Brian Cole II
|SS
|62
|Kris Boyd
|CB
|62
|Alexander Hollins
|WR
|61
|Hercules Mata’afa
|DT
|61
|Olisaemeka Udoh
|RT
|61
|Dakota Dozier
|LG
|60
|Kyle Hinton
|LG
|60
|Mark Fields
|CB
|60
|Brandon Dillon
|TE
|59
|Blake Brandel
|RG
|58
|Sean Mannion
|QB
|54
|Jake Browning
|QB
|53
|Nate Stanley
|QB
|53
|Austin Cutting
|TE
|26
