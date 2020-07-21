Minnesota Vikings Complete Madden 21 Ratings Revealed [LOOK]

While Madden NFL 21 is just a video game, it does give fans a look at how an outside source sees their team and favorite players.

The Minnesota Vikings entire roster’s ratings were released on Monday, and there’s plenty to breathe in. Safety Harrison Smith was the highest-rated safety overall with a 95 rating, while Dalvin Cook was fifth-highest rated running back at 91 overall.

How did EA do with the rest of the roster this season? Let’s find out below.

The Top Five

As mentioned, Smith and Cook were among the top-five at their positions.

Name Position Overall rating Harrison Smith SS 95 Dalvin Cook HB 91 Michael Pierce DT 91 Adam Thielen WR 90

A surprise was Michael Pierce, whom the Vikings acquired from free agency at 91 overall as the third-best defensive tackle in the league. He was vital the Baltimore Ravens run defense a season ago but has yet to be ranked inside the top-10 of any positional rankings lists. Last year, Pierce was rated 92 overall and The GameHaus suggested his rating be adjusted to 86.

Adam Thielen was considered to be snubbed by fans as his stats in the past three seasons are comparable to his former partner in the passing game Stefon Diggs, who was rated 92 overall.

The Rookies

The Vikings’ 15-man 2020 draft class ushered in a new era as several rookies will be expected to make major contributions early after the team released seven starters in the offseason.

Name Position Overall rating Justin Jefferson (LSU) WR 74 Jeff Gladney (TCU) CB 71 Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi St.) CB 66 Ezra Cleveland (Boise State) LT 66 D.J. Wonnum (South Carolina) RE 65 Josh Metellus (Michigan) FS 65 K.J. Osborn (Miami) WR 65 Troy Dye (Oregon) MLB 65 Harrison Hand (Temple) CB 64 James Lynch (Baylor) DT 64 Kenny Willekes (Michigan St.) LE 64 Brian Cole II (Mississippi St.) SS 62 Kyle Hinton (Washburn) LG 60 Blake Brandel (Oregon State) RG 58 Jack Browning (Washington) QB 53 Nate Stanley (Iowa) QB 53

Justin Jefferson was the fifth-highest rated rookie wide receiver as the successor to Diggs’ position as a top-two receiver on the team.

Check out his reaction to his and other Vikings ratings.

The Underrated

Here’s where it gets subjective. While an 89 overall player may be virtually the same as a 90 overall, it matters to fans just as much as the recognition of good versus great. And while many Vikings were given good ratings, there are some who are deserving to be great.

Name Position Overall rating Danielle Hunter LE 89 Eric Kendricks MLB 89 Anthony Harris FS 83 Kirk Cousins QB 82

Danielle Hunter and Anthony Harris are obvious candidates to at least be bumped up a few points. Hunter the youngest player to reach 50 sacks in his career due to his consistency and keeps getting better, while Harris led the NFL with interceptions last season.

Eric Kendricks had one of the best seasons of any coverage linebacker in the NFL last season and was given an 89 overall, good for third-bet among NFL linebackers. He could use Kendricks is deserving of the rank and maybe even a bit higher of a rating after setting what’s believed to be the most pass breakups (12) ever by a linebacker in a single season in 2019, per PFF.

Kirk Cousins at one point was an 83 in Madden 20 but had his rating knocked down to 82 in Week 17 — a game against the Chicago Bears where he didn’t play along with the rest of the Vikings starters. His postseason performance was not accounted as he begins the season at 82 overall. His rating is relatively accurate, given only five quarterbacks are above 90, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see his rating climb if he builds off his success in 2019.

The Rest

With many second- and third-year players expected to get involved this season, there could be several candidates who’ll grow their rating throughout the season. That’s the one thing on defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo’s mind as he called for the NFL to put player safety first so he can improve his “underwhelming madden score.”

Hey @NFL, get your act together, I want there to be a season, but if players safety does not come first we can’t have one! and I won’t get the opportunity to improve my underwhelming madden score😭😭😭… SO GOD HELP ME!🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Ifeadi The Storyteller (@IfeadiOdenigbo) July 19, 2020

Here’s the entire roster from the highest to lowest ratings:

Name POS OVR Harrison Smith SS 95 Dalvin Cook HB 91 Michael Pierce DT 91 Adam Thielen WR 90 Danielle Hunter LE 89 Eric Kendricks MLB 89 Kyle Rudolph TE 84 Anthony Harris FS 83 Kirk Cousins QB 82 Anthony Barr LOLB 80 Britton Colquitt P 78 Garrett Bradbury C 77 Dan Bailey K 76 Brian O’Neill RT 75 Irv Smith Jr TE 75 Tajae Sharpe WR 75 Alexander Mattison HB 74 Justin Jefferson WR 74 Mike Hughes CB 74 C.J. Ham FB 73 Anthony Zettel LE 72 Pat Elflein LG 72 Ameer Abdullah HB 71 Ben Gedeon ROLB 71 Eric Wilson ROLB 71 Holton Hill CB 71 Jeff Gladney CB 71 Riley Reiff LT 71 Ifeadi Odenigbo RE 70 Shamar Stephen DT 69 Olabisi Johnson WR 68 Armon Watts DT 67 Chad Beebe WR 67 Dru Samia RG 67 Eddie Yarbrough RE 67 Jaleel Johnson DT 67 Mike Boone HB 67 Brett Jones C 66 Cameron Dantzler CB 66 Ezra Cleveland LT 66 Cameron Smith MLB 65 D.J. Wonnum RE 65 Jalyn Holmes LE 65 Josh Metellus FS 65 K.J. Osborn WR 65 Nate Meadors CB 65 Troy Dye MLB 65 Aviante Collins LT 64 Dillon Mitchell WR 64 Harrison Hand CB 64 James Lynch DT 64 Kenny Willekes LE 64 Tony Brooks-James HB 64 Tyler Conklin TE 64 Davion Davis WR 63 Rashod Hill RT 63 Brian Cole II SS 62 Kris Boyd CB 62 Alexander Hollins WR 61 Hercules Mata’afa DT 61 Olisaemeka Udoh RT 61 Dakota Dozier LG 60 Kyle Hinton LG 60 Mark Fields CB 60 Brandon Dillon TE 59 Blake Brandel RG 58 Sean Mannion QB 54 Jake Browning QB 53 Nate Stanley QB 53 Austin Cutting TE 26

