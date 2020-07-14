Ex-Vikings Pro Bowler Hints Interest in Eagles After ‘Big News’ Announcement

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is one of the highest-valued players left in free agency with two weeks before training camps are set to begin.

Griffen hinted at his interest in the Eagles after a local radio broadcaster vouched for Griffen, saying Griffen arguably is a much safer investment than ex-Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

“Griffen should be at the top of the Eagles, and every other team’s, wish list,” Moshe Kravitz of 94 WIP said. Griffen responded “AMEN BROTHER.”

AMEN BROTHER — Everson Griffen (@EversonGriffen) July 12, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Big Moves Expected in Philly

94 WIP shared a tweet from NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger on Sunday night that signaled “big moves” for the Eagles this week. Baldinger reported that he was “hearing whispers about big news coming this week. (Eagles) could get a lot better in mid-July.”

The big news this week could have come on Tuesday when the Eagles re-signed offensive guard Jason Peters, but there could likely be more in store this offseason. The Eagles have the fourth-largest amount of cap space available as a team, similar to the Vikings, who have a closing Super Bowl window with its current roster.

With a host of notable free agents available to sign, a look at five teams with the most current cap space:

1. Browns: $38,705,703

2. Washington: $36,539,030

3. Lions (pre-Okudah): $29,188,916

4. Eagles: $24,577,909

5. Bengals: $24,236,690 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 13, 2020

While the Eagles are in the market for a defensive end it doesn’t necessarily mean the Eagles want anything to do with Griffen. The Cleveland Browns were among the many frontrunners who were seeking the top defensive ends on the free-agent market, but recently said they’ve “never been interested in Everson Griffen.” This could completely be outside of Griffen as the Browns have restructured their contracts at defensive end and are happy with their duo of Myles Garrett and Oliver Vernon.

Many Rivals Seeking Edge Rushers, But Griffen Remains Unsigned

There’ several reasons working against Griffen finding a new team, which could help the Vikings in possibly getting him to return for the 2020 season at a bargain.

St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Vikings beat reporter Chris Tomasson spoke with The Viking Age’s Adam Patrick and said that Griffen’s mental health crisis back in 2018 could be playing a factor in him being signed. This isn’t to say teams are unwilling to sign him because he’s openly had to face mental health issues, but its more so because teams haven’t been able to meet with Griffen face-to-face and address their concerns. Griffen being 31 also warrants team’s wanting to see him in-person for workouts.

Albeit the concerns, Griffen is the best free-agent defensive end after Clowney and several teams could use his talents. The Detroit Lions have been prodded all offseason to sign him, along with the Green Bay Packers. Tomasson also said the Seahawks are interested in Griffen as well.

As teams are scheduled to return to training facilities July 28, the interest in Griffen will likely peak as he can then begin visiting teams in person. He has also been in contact with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

READ NEXT: Will Vikings Re-Sign Pro-Bowler While Rivals Linger As Suitors?



Follow Trevor Squire on Twitter: @trevordsquire