Boxing Trainer Naazim Richardson Dead at 54

Renowned boxing trainer Naazim Richardson is dead at age 54. While the family has not yet released details about the cause of death, the Boxing Writers Association of America confirmed Richardson’s death on Friday morning.

The legendary Philadelphia-based boxing coach known as “Brother Naazim” worked with the likes of legendary boxing champions Bernard Hopkin and Shane Mosley as well as many other top-flight professional boxers over his many years in the sport.

Retired boxing champ Hopkins, 55, shared a photo collage of the two upon hearing of his trainer’s passing.

Richardson was in Hopkins’ corner when the former middleweight champion moved up in weight to score an upset over light heavyweight titleholder Antonio Tarver back in 2006 as well as many other of the boxing star’s career-defining fights.

Richardson was revered in the boxing community for his knowledge, wisdom and kindness.

Richardson’s Story a Familiar But Important One

Richardson’s story is a familiar but important one in boxing.

According to Boxing Scene, the trainer credits the sport for putting him on the right path in life, one that might have otherwise been impossible.

Richardson left home at age 14 and was homeless during most of his teenage years. But boxing gave the young Richardson a form of structure in his life that he direly needed and helped him eventually grow into something that he otherwise might have never become.

It’s no wonder Richardson devoted his life to training fighters.

Richardson trained boxers in gyms throughout the Philadelphia area, most notably Shuler Gym.

Richardson Overcame Debilitating Stroke to Keep Training Legends

In 2007, Richardson suffered a debilitating stroke that left him unable to speak or walk just after he had taken over as lead trainer from his mentor Bouie Fisher for Hopkins.

“I remember them saying that I had so much blood on my brain that they might have to operate,” Richardson told The Ring about the incident back in 2009. “When I was conscious enough for them to talk to me, they said that it would be a long time before I could talk or walk. Whether I would be able to train fighters again was the farthest thing from their minds.”

But Richardson ultimately recovered and came back to train an impressive list of fighters that included Hall of Famers Hopkins and Mosley.

Boxing Community Mourns Tragic Loss

The boxing world shared their thoughts and feelings about Richardson’s sudden death.

Hall of Fame boxing writer Bernard Fernandez posted, “Boxing lost another good man.”

I just found out about the passing, at 54, of noted trainer Naazim Richardson. Naazim is best known for his work with Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Steve Cunningham, but he also was the father of 2004 U.S. Olympian Rock Allen. RIP, Naazim. Boxing has lost another good man. — Bernard Fernandez (@GeauxTigers10) July 24, 2020

Boxing promoter Lou Dibella stated, “It was an honor knowing him.”

Naazim Richardson was a #boxing trainer, a teacher, a gentleman and a man’s man. It was an honor knowing him. Rest In Peace and power, Brother Naazim. 🙏🥊 https://t.co/tylrTG2YXl — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) July 24, 2020

Former heavyweight contender Eddie Chambers hailed Richardson as a mentor.

Thank You For Being a Mentor in my life Naazim Richardson!! Rest in Power!! 😥😥😥😥😥 — Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) July 24, 2020

Former U.S. Olympian and current WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring revealed Richardson was one of the best trainers he’d ever seen.

My condolences to brother Naazim Richardson, and his entire family. One of best trainers we’ve ever witnessed, but more importantly, an overall good man. May he rest in paradise 🙌🏾. pic.twitter.com/lkuCoKn2zP — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) July 24, 2020

Retired heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield also shared his condolences via social media.

Today we lost a legend in the #Boxing community. RIP Nazim Richardson. pic.twitter.com/2MS4GXvdXt — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) July 24, 2020

Olympic gold medalist and one of the few champions in boxing history to retire undefeated, Andre Ward shared his thoughts as well.

We lost a legend today. Naazim Richardson. He was a brilliant mind. I could listen to him talk all day. Naz believed in me so much, you would have thought he was my coach. “Swim without getting wet Soldier” is what he would tell me. Peace to the family. Sad day. — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) July 24, 2020

