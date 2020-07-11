WATCH: Fight Between NASCAR Racers Noah Gragson & Harrison Burton

A fight between NASCAR racers Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton broke out on Friday after their Alsco 300 race at Kentucky Speedway. The fight started after Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet made contact with the rear of Burton’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota near the end of the race, according to NASCAR. The contact caused Gragson and Burton’s vehicles to hit the outside wall. Both men were able to finish the race, however, earning seventh and 12th place, respectively.

After the race concluded, a war of words broke out between Gragson and Burton, leading to the men getting physical. The fight was captured on video and it can be watched below. The video was shared by CBS’s Matthew Mayer.

🚨🚨#NASCAR FIGHT ALERT🚨🚨 Big brawl between Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton!!!! pic.twitter.com/zTCxRXCUUj — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) July 11, 2020

In the video, the two men are seen in an argument. Burton appears to push Gragson twice, and after the second push, Gragson punches Burton. The fight is then promptly broken up by officials.

