NFL 100 Rating Leaves Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Dumbfounded

You’d think after the multitude of accolades Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has conquered at just 24 years old, it’d be enough to see him take the top spot on the annual NFL 100 ratings. However, the reigning Super Bowl MVP had no such luck. In fact, he didn’t even crack the top 3.

Patrick was #4 last year and ended up with a ring and Super Bowl MVP 🤷‍♂️ #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/1Xh7jrBVit — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 30, 2020

Wondering who MVPat trails? Coming in at three was DT Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson, who has a Super Bowl ring on his resume was runner up and who reigns supreme? None other than Baltimore Ravens gunslinger and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson. Yup, that Lamar Jackson, who the Chiefs have already beaten twice (and counting).

That didn’t seem to sit well with the $500 million man, who fired off an emoji minutes after the top five was announced.

📝 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 30, 2020

Keep in mind, this was voted by the players. So, perhaps his fellow colleagues didn’t know how to spell his name? Regardless, seems like Mahomes will be out for vengeance when the season kicks off this fall.