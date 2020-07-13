NFL Great Admits He Favored Playing for Saints Over Falcons

Morten Andersen, also known as the “Great Dane”, is one of three kickers to have left behind a legacy in the NFL and inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Andersen’s story is unique.

The Great Dane was raised in Denmark where he was a gymnast, a long jumper, and a soccer player. The NFL was never in the back of his mind like most kids who end up in the league.

Morten visited America in 1977 where he kicked his first American football and received a lot of attention. He played one season in high school and that’s all it took for Michigan State to offer him a free ride.

Andersen Favorited Playing for Saints Over Falcons

Andersen’s NFL career began in 1982 when the Saints drafted him up in the fourth round. It’s abnormal to be drafted as a kicker in the first seven rounds so clearly, he was special.

Morten spent a total of 13 seasons in New Orleans and eight seasons as a rival on the Atlanta Falcons. He was and still is the all-time leading kicker for both teams. Morten shared with Heavy.com which team he enjoyed playing for the most.

“Probably the Saints was my favorite because it was my first team. It was my formative years, I was young. I developed into a pro there. You know, single. I was in New Orleans. It was fast-paced. It was fun.”

After each season concluded, Andersen wouldn’t take off to a second home like the rest of his teammates, he stayed in the city and became more involved with the community.

“I always decided whichever team I am playing on or the city I am playing in, I stay there. I try to become involved in other things outside of football like charities or events.”

Sure it makes sense as to why Andersen’s favorite memories take place in New Orleans, but as a Falcons’ journalist and fan, it certainly hurts to hear. But after 13 years in the city who gave you your first job and where you tallied 1,318 points, I guess you have to keep them at No. 1.

To make Falcons fans feel better, Andersen did say he wished that the Raiders would have drafted him instead.

The Kick Heard Around the World

The Falcons made one of their best decisions ever when they signed on Andersen as a free agent in 1995 after the Saints released him due to salary cap limitations.

Morten told Heavy the Falcons welcomed him with open arms and while there was some trash talk from former Saints teammates, Morten just needed a job.

He instantly became a fan favorite after setting an NFL benchmark with three field goals beyond the 50-yard line. Andersen put up points from the 55, 55, and 51 to defeat the Saints and his former teammates 19-14.

The most memorable kick in Falcons’ franchise and even NFL history is Andersen’s 38-yard kick against the Minnesota Vikings. Morten’s early missed field goal and overtime kick sent the Falcons to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1998.

In 2008, Andersen retired at 47-years-old as a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro player with 2,544 points. He ended his career making an average of 82.1 percent of his goal attempts and 99.2 percent of his extra points.

What’s He Up to Now?

Andersen has recently become a global ambassador for iGaming developer Better Collective. His plan is to use his 25 years of NFL experience to help grow the betting industry’s brands in the U.S. such as Bet Pennsylvania.

Bet-PA’s mission is to bring online bookies and casinos to gamers in a completely transparent way and Andersen strongly believes sports betting is a great and unique way for the NFL to connect with its fan base.

“For me it’s entertainment. I’m a casual better, Andersen said. So, it’s not something I do for a living. I look at it as entertainment, sorta like going to see a movie. Sometimes the movie is good and sometimes the movie is not good. I think what’s very unique about Better Collective’s model is that they empower the igamer and they try to help and lift the betting community out of the darkness from and away from these offshore bookies that had the power before.”

Andersen is also busy doing his part in helping the next generation of football players and continue to build his legacy by providing private kicking lessons.

