‘Holy Sh**, He’s Scary:’ NFL Peers Still Fear Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be on the back end of his career, but that doesn’t mean people around the NFL are taking him lightly in 2020.

Some are even afraid of him.

Rodgers was ranked the third-best NFL quarterback behind only Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson in ESPN’s list of the top 10 passers heading into the 2020 season, which determined its rankings based on the opinions of league executives, coaches, scouts and players. Of the 30 voters who ranked the quarterbacks, Rodgers was picked as No. 3 “by a wide margin.”

“When he’s humming, he’s still Tier 1, without question,” one anonymous NFL coordinator said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “The things he can do, maybe outside Mahomes, nobody can do. He’s lost a little bit of athleticism. But when he can move around, and beat you inside out, holy sh**, he’s scary.”

Aaron Rodgers’ stats on throws 20+ yards downfield in 2019 (postseason included) – 1,222 YDS

– 12 TD

– 2 INTspic.twitter.com/ZQ0gZj0IiS — PFF (@PFF) June 14, 2020

As Fowler explained, the voters didn’t use Rodgers’ reputation as an excuse to rate him highly but rather looked at his upcoming situation in Year 2 of Matt LaFleur’s system in Green Bay. They also expect a “huge response” from Rodgers in light of the Packers’ decision to trade up and select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Some of the coaches and players surveyed also called upon their experience playing against Rodgers during his 15-season career, which has been filled with far more wins (113) than losses (60) while helming the Packers offense.

“One time our safety ran out with the running back, Rodgers checked into something to beat the safety, then proceeded to kill him all game,” a veteran NFL defensive back said, via Fowler. “He notices matchups like no other.”

