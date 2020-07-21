Seattle Seahawks Schedule Receives More Changes by NFL: Report

Seattle Seahawks fans looking forward to football in August are likely to be disappointed after the NFL Players’ Association pushed the league to cancel the remaining preseason games. The NFL initially cut each team’s preseason schedule down to two games from the originally number of four. The NFLPA pushed for the elimination of this year’s preseason, viewing the exhibition contests as unneeded risk during COVID-19. The revised schedule also allows for a longer ramp-up time for the players to get ready for the regular season.

“The NFL offered the NFLPA zero preseason games as part of negotiations, which means that’s how many there will be,” NFL Network’s Ian Raport tweeted. “Goodbye preseason games, at least for 2020 ✌🏽.”

The Seahawks were scheduled to start the preseason on August 22 against the Houston Texans. This game along with their August 27 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers will no longer be played.

The 1st Seahawks Game Is Now Scheduled for September 13

The recent changes mean the first Seahawks game will now take place on September 13 on the road against the Falcons in Week 1. Some may see the cancelation of the preseason as unimportant, but it could have a major impact on who will make the final roster. With no on-field work during the offseason, rookies already headed into training camp at a disadvantage. Preseason games are often used by the front office and coaching staff to evaluate players on the roster bubble.

“0% chance I make team as rookie in 2001 without any preseason games,” CBS Sports’ Ross Tucker noted on Twitter. “Lot of lives being altered. Feel so bad for the young guys trying to make dream come true.”

Seahawks late-round picks and undrafted rookies are going to find it even more challenging to make the final roster this season without preseason action. Pete Carroll preaches competition at nearly every position, and it is not uncommon for undrafted players to find their way on the final roster. It will be interesting to see how the revised schedule will impact these players’ chances of making the team for 2020.

Pete Carroll Alluded to a Delayed Training Camp

As the NFL continues to announce changes to the schedule, nothing feels quite certain when it comes to training camp and the regular season. Earlier this offseason, Carroll told ESPN 710 Seattle that he would not be surprised if the start of training camp is pushed back.

“Whatever we need to do to do this right is what I hope we do,” Carroll noted, per Sports Illustrated. “If we’ve got to slow down a little bit to get started, that would be okay. There [are] a lot of unsettled issues right now between the league and the players. …I can see us just waiting a little bit. We’ll see what happens… Hopefully, we’re going to do this really well.”

As of now, the majority of Seahawks players are set to report on training camp as planned on July 28. Rookies are scheduled to begin training camp on July 21, but it is unclear if this will happen on time.

“League source to @thenewstribune: #Seahawks rookies may not report for training camp until Thursday,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported. “Were scheduled in Tuesday. NFL, union continue talks on COVID-19 safety issues. They’ve agreed to daily testing.”

