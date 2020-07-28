Ravens Wide Receiver Reportedly Opts Out of 2020 Season

The Baltimore Ravens won’t be seeing one member of the team report for training camp this week, as they have seen wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas opt out of playing in 2020.

Thomas was revealed to be a player that would not opt in for this season, choosing instead to stay on the sidelines thanks to the dangers of the coronavirus.

News: #Ravens WR/Returner De'Anthony Thomas has decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 27, 2020

Currently, the league is planning to re-start with caution, and there will be no preseason as part of the agreement. That was something plenty of players were happy to see, but it’s clear not everybody is on board with the risk of playing this season. Thomas joins players like David Price from baseball and Avery Bradley, Spencer Dinwiddie and others in basketball who opted out of their re-starts this season.

De’Anthony Thomas Returned to Ravens

The Ravens re-signed wide receiver Thomas to the roster this offseason back in March. Thomas played in 2019 with the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chiefs had him to start the season before he was suspended, then activated in September. The Chiefs released him, and the Ravens picked him up in November.

The Ravens, wanting to give Thomas a longer look, brought him back for 2020 and he was to be tasked with injecting some speed and some life into the offense.

Ravens re-signed WR/RS De’Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2020

The speedster was expected to be one of the players the Ravens looked to get going for their offense and special teams this season, but that will have to wait.

De’Anthony Thomas Statistics

Thomas started his career with the Oregon Ducks where he was a standout wide receiver and one of the best players in the PAC 12. He joined the Chiefs as a 4th round pick in 2014, and has put up 509 yards and 7 touchdowns in his career as a pass catcher. Thomas has done damage on special teams with 2,334 yards there in his career.

He made the PFWA’s All-Rookie team in 2014, and before that, was a player who collected plenty of PAC 12 awards, such as being first team in the league in 2011.

Lamar Jackson Returned to Ravens Camp

Monday, quarterback Lamar Jackson entered the building and showed off some amazing swag along the way in the process. He featured a Ravens face mask while entering the building and sipping on a drink.

Here’s a look:

Ravens players have been entering the facilities in the last few days reporting for duty, and the team had one of the approved restart plans from the NFLPA from the start. The team will now push through training camp and while there are no preseason games this season, they will try to stay healthy and keep momentum moving into the expected start of the new league year in September.

Getting Jackson back into the mix is huge for the Ravens, and he is the most important player to return on the roster for 2020. It’s nice to see him showing up and looking ready to dominate confidently to start training camp, no matter how different it might be this season.

Jackson will have to do it without a major weapon in Thomas, and it will be facinating to see how many other players join him in opting out.

READ NEXT: Stat Shows Potency of Ravens Offense in 2020