Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Secures High NFL Top 100 Ranking

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the NFL Top 100 list from this past season, so it was only fitting the team ended up with the biggest cherry on top.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was voted the league’s top player from last season and took home the honor of being No. 1 on the league’s annual list.

Jackson himself couldn’t believe that he was able to land on the list, saying it was a dream of his to be included one day. He was reduced to childlike laughter as he was handed the award.

It’s neat to see Jackson accomplishing a lifelong dream by being voted the top player in the league.

Ravens Dominate NFL Top 100 List

A new fact posted by the team’s Twitter account explains that nobody in the league has landed more players on the list than the Ravens.

"In the 10 years the players have chosen the #NFLTop100, no team has had more pros make the list than the Ravens." Tune in on @nflnetwork now 👀 pic.twitter.com/cqfc4GEmPt — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2020

This season, the Ravens have already landed 6 players on the list and are a lock for 7, considering Lamar Jackson still hasn’t come up yet and figures to be safely within the top 10. Tuesday, the team landed a few more talents in cornerback Marcus Peters (53) and running back Mark Ingram (44) who were both decently high on the list.

Looook at the details‼️ The content king himself 👑@markingram21 at No. 44 on the #NFLTop100 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6L8IHQu6RP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2020

This is notable for the Ravens because this list comes with the blessing of the players. It shows the overwhelming respect the players have for Baltimore talents and how good they have been through the years.

The best news? As it relates to that, the beat might only be starting.

Ravens Land 4 on NFL Top 100 List

Over the weekend, the Ravens had 4 players crack the list, which is voted on by fellow competitors. With No. 100 to 71 all revealed, the highest Ravens were a pair of defenders and an offensive lineman. As a whole, Marlon Humphrey (86), Calais Campbell (79), Earl Thomas (75), Ronnie Stanley (74) cracked the first part of the list, giving the Ravens some excellent representation early on.

Obviously, the Ravens can be expected to land others on the list, and 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson figures to be occupying a high position on the list when all is said and done this season, possibly right near the No. 1 position. His work last year will only help place him even more solidly on the list.

For now, though, the Ravens have some elite talent showing up already. It will be fascinating to see how high Jackson will land in his coming reveal.

Colin Cowherd: Ravens Have NFL’s Best Roster

The Ravens are getting a little love for their work building the team in recent years on multiple fronts. General manager Eric DeCosta got some major respect from Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. According to Cowherd, the Ravens have the best roster in the NFL at this point in time. Here’s a look at that, and the other teams who place on the list just behind Baltimore.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Ravens are in such good shape is their quarterback Lamar Jackson. Offensively, the team also has some quality pieces such as Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, and the defense has been beefed up with players who are both young and old this offseason.

This version of the Ravens will have to overcome some disappointment in the playoffs in order to take this throne, but clearly, the talent is there. The most fascinating part will be watching to see if the team can put everything together in the next few years and prove the analysts right.

The team has multiple players gaining the respect of the NFL community both this season and in other years. Jackson is now the highest rated one.

READ NEXT: Watch Lamar Jackson Report for Ravens Training Camp