Ravens Sign Key Linebacker to Rookie Contract

The Baltimore Ravens started hot in terms of signing members of their 2020 NFL Draft class, but things have slowed down considerably since. The team got that going again by bringing rookie Malik Harrison into the fold.

Late Tuesday night, the Ravens revealed in a tweet that they had signed Harrison to his first rookie deal.

Harrison’s signing means that he joins 6 other rookies who have signed their deals. Rookies J.K. Dobbins, Justin Madubuike, Ben Bredeson, James Proche and Geno Stone have already signed their deals with the team, and now Harrison will join them ahead of training camp.

John Harbaugh Explains Malik Harrison’s Role With Ravens

After Harrison came into the fold this offseason, folks have likely wondered how the team will use him and his big name teammate Patrick Queen. After an earlier interview, everyone has been given some type of an idea how the team plans to use him. John Harbaugh recently joined BaltimoreRavens.com and spoke about the plans for Queen as well as fellow rookie Malik Harrison this season.

As he said, there figures to be some diversity in what they will do, but the duo will see the field a ton.

“Let him use his speed and instincts to run around and make plays in all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and our sub package.” Coach Harbaugh expects big things from @Patrickqueen_. pic.twitter.com/xx6sqjfRrr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 29, 2020

“We’ll play him probably at MIKE for the most part, right there in the middle. Let him use his speed and instincts to run around and make plays in all 3 phases and be a 3 down guy both in our base package and sub package,” Harbaugh explained. “Those guys will be rolling in there at those linebacker spots and we’ll see how much play time they earn. We expect them to earn a lot of playing time and play a lot of football this year. We’re really fired up about those guys.”

Given the team’s needs on defense, it’s safe to understand why anyone would be fired up about Queen and also Harrison. The pair are aggressive and tough, and are rock solid at positions where the Ravens had a big need after last season’s epic playoff collapse.

The quicker the rookies see the field and get accustomed to the pace of play, the better it will be for the Ravens in the end as the season progresses.

Malik Harrison Stats

Harrison from Ohio State. Harrison was a productive linebacker with the Buckeyes. With 205 tackles and 9 sacks, Harrison is one of the more productive linebackers in the draft this season. He will come to the Ravens with the ability to make a big difference for the roster this coming year and give the team some much needed depth on the defensive side of the ball.

From start to finish, the Ravens did a great job to check off all their needs, which spanned from getting some help on defense to some more weapons for Lamar Jackson and the team’s offense. The class is very loaded from top to bottom with linebacker Patrick Queen, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, wideout Devin Duvernay, linebacker Malik Harrison, offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, guard Ben Bredeson, defensive tackle Broderick Washington, wideout James Proche and safety Geno Stone comprising the class for the Ravens.

This class has garnered high grades from many including Mel Kiper and high praise for most considering the players the Ravens landed and where they landed them. Fit is huge, and it’s obvious the team feels very good about where things are trending with their newest class of players for 2020.

With plenty getting their contracts done and Harrison the next one up, things are certainly looking positive for the team.

