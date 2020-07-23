Ravens’ Offensive Weapon Named Reason for Optimism

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best offenses in the league, and the reason has everything to do with their quarterback and wide receivers.

Many think the Ravens need to upgrade the wideout spot, but they might have the perfect solution on their roster already in Marquise Brown. In fact Brown has been named perhaps the biggest reason for Ravens optimism heading into training camp in 2020.

Recently, Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton named the biggest reason for optimism heading into training camp for every team. For Baltimore, it was the development of Brown which should leave fans the most excited heading into a new season.

Moton wrote:

“As a rookie, Marquise Brown went into training camp on the mend, recovering from Lisfranc surgery. Last offseason, he missed multiple practices and only played 51 percent of the offensive snaps in 2019. Baltimore Ravens fullback Pat Ricard posted a short video of Brown during a workout, and the second-year wideout looked healthy and strong. In May, Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne heard a lot of buzz from the Ravens about the budding connection between quarterback Lamar Jackson and Brown, drawing comparisons to Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice during their shared time with the San Francisco 49ers. “If jamming these four names together sounds blasphemous to you, it sure doesn’t to anyone in Baltimore,” Dunne wrote. “This is the expectation for Jackson and Brown, to become the next duo that changes the game.” In 2019, Jackson led the league in touchdown passes (36) and won MVP. With Brown healthy, the sky’s the limit for Baltimore’s aerial attack. Brown showed limited explosiveness on the field during the previous term, averaging 12.7 yards per reception. Now, at full strength, he could take the top off defenses more frequently in 2020.”

The biggest reason the Ravens weren’t tempted to sign Dez Bryant, Antonio Brown or any other big ticket wideout could be the fact they are counting on Brown to step up and provide some of the big plays that the team needs from their passing offense.

Brown and his health and development is quite possibly the best reason for fans to be fired up for the team this season.

Marquise Brown Having Impressive Offseason of Workouts

Even though Brown could technically be on vacation at this point in time, he has impressively remained on the grind. Once again, the wideout has been spotted doing a workout and this one might be a little more impressive and incredible than any of his others.

Here’s a look at what Brown was able to accomplish:

👀 @Primetime_jet just keeps coming up with workouts this offseason. pic.twitter.com/bOL5sJ2kl0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 7, 2020

Brown hops on one leg while pushing a stand with weights on a track, then pulls the weights backward on the football field. Obviously, a workout like this will help build some impressive leg drive for the wideout for the 2020 season.

Coming into this season, Brown looks healthy and more than ready to dominate the competition given this latest video example.

Marquise Brown Named Ravens Breakout Player

As this video shows, wideout Marquise Brown has a great shot at being a dominating force in the league in due time. After being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown played an important role for the Ravens, albeit not as huge of one as he could have.

There’s a reason for that and it has everything to do with the injury Brown was still recovering from when he joined the team. Recently, a piece at ESPN by Jamison Hensley explained everything that Brown was dealing with, and it’s clear he wasn’t exactly completely healthy much of last year.

Here’s what was written:

“Team officials acknowledged their top deep threat hadn’t fully healed from his foot surgery from a year ago and his contributions were missing in several games. The expectation is Brown will become faster and more impactful in his second season, which can boost the weakest area in Lamar Jackson’s game. Brown showed flashes of being a dangerous playmaker on the outside, tying a Ravens rookie record with seven touchdown catches this season and posting the fifth-fastest average maximum speed by an NFL wide receiver. In the 28-12 playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brown totaled 126 yards receiving on seven catches, including a spectacular one-handed grab for 38 yards. It was uncertain how much he would contribute in his first season after he had surgery in January 2019 to repair a fracture in the middle of his foot. That caused him to fall to the No. 25 overall pick in the draft and forced him to miss all of the offseason spring workouts as well as all of the team drills in the first two weeks of training camp.”

With this in mind, it’s amazing to think that Brown could only be expected to get better in 2020, and be able to really get his career going.

The fact he played through pain and excelled only seems to indicate bigger and better things being on the horizon for him in the future. For this reason and all of his hard work, keep Brown in mind as a breakout player for 2020.

Marquise Brown Rookie Stats

Even though Brown might not have had the best numbers to start his career, it’s clear the rookie was no slouch in his first season in the league. Even though he endured an up and down campaign, Brown still put together 7 touchdowns and 584 yards, which were great numbers for the wide receiver.

Brown could be expected to do even better this season, and prove why he is a major weapon the Ravens can count on for the future and their offense. That’s especially true given his speed and big play ability.

Last year’s production shows why everyone should be so excited to see what Brown can do this coming season.

