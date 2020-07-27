4 Ravens Studs Land on NFL’s Top 100 List

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and that fact was on display yet again when it came to the start of the annual top 100 players list.

Over the weekend, the Ravens had 4 players crack the list, which is voted on by fellow competitors. With No. 100 to 71 all revealed, the highest Ravens were a pair of defenders and an offensive lineman. As a whole, Marlon Humphrey (86), Calais Campbell (79), Earl Thomas (75), Ronnie Stanley (74) cracked the first part of the list, giving the Ravens some excellent representation early on.

Obviously, the Ravens can be expected to land others on the list, and 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson figures to be occupying a high position on the list when all is said and done this season, possibly right near the No. 1 position. His work last year will only help place him even more solidly on the list.

For now, though, the Ravens have some elite talent showing up already. It will be fascinating to see where everyone else lands in coming reveals.

Marlon Humphrey Stats

Humphrey has been a great player in his years with the Ravens. In 2019, the youngster cracked the Pro Bowl as well as registering as a first team NFL All-Pro. He has collected 136 tackles, 7 interceptions and has scored 2 touchdowns. The hope is the best is yet to come for the 23 year old, and with leadership like this, it’s obvious that will be the case moving forward.

Calais Campbell Stats

Coming to Baltimore, Campbell enters as one of the team’s most productive defensive linemen. At 33, he has piled up 696 tackles and 88 sacks. He was a former second round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, and most recently played for the Jacksonville Jaguars until a trade sent him to the Ravens this offseason. That’s a deal in which many believe the Ravens scored in a big way considering these numbers.

Colin Cowherd: Ravens Have NFL’s Best Roster

The Ravens are getting a little love for their work building the team in recent years on multiple fronts. General manager Eric DeCosta got some major respect from Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. According to Cowherd, the Ravens have the best roster in the NFL at this point in time. Here’s a look at that, and the other teams who place on the list just behind Baltimore.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Ravens are in such good shape is their quarterback Lamar Jackson. Offensively, the team also has some quality pieces such as Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, and the defense has been beefed up with players who are both young and old this offseason.

This version of the Ravens will have to overcome some disappointment in the playoffs in order to take this throne, but clearly, the talent is there. The most fascinating part will be watching to see if the team can put everything together in the next few years and prove the analysts right.

At the very least, right now, the team has multiple players gaining the respect of the NFL community at this point in time.

