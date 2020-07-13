Ravens Offensive Weapons Receive Surprising NFL Ranking

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best offenses in the NFL by most metrics last season, so most would consider their supporting cast to be amongst the best in the league.

That, however, is not the complete case. Recently, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell ranked all of the teams in the NFL in terms of their weapons. Quarterbacks and offensive lines were not included, only wideouts and running backs. With this in mind, the Ravens rated a surprising 20th on Barnwell’s list.

Here’s what he wrote:

“Jackson was an efficient passer, but I’m not sure how much of that was due to great work from his receivers. Tight end Mark Andrews took a leap forward and averaged a whopping 3.17 yards per route run last season, but there was no consistent production at wide receiver. Rookie first-rounder Marquise Brown racked up 233 yards and two touchdowns across the first two weeks of the regular season and then produced 351 receiving yards over the remainder of the season, with an ankle issue costing him both games and effectiveness. He then finished with a 126-yard performance against the Titans in a game in which Jackson threw 59 passes. With all due respect to pieces such as Miles Boykin, Willie Snead and Devin Duvernay, a breakout from Brown is the most likely path for the Ravens to impress further in 2020.”

Interestingly, the Ravens did rise from last season, where they were ranked 26th coming into the 2019 year. These ratings seem seriously low for a team that figures to have the talent the Ravens have. Not only do they have Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards at running back, rookie J.K. Dobbins enters the mix. At wideout, they’ve got a potential rising star in Marquise Brown and solid depth with Miles Boykin, Willie Snead and also Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

If Snead, Boykin and Duvernay add anything to the mix, the team will likely be scarier this coming season, and probably able to go higher than 20th in the NFL in terms of weapons. Jackson will likely continue to help those around him excel.

Ravens 2019 Offense Called One of NFL’s Best Since 2000

Recently, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox took a look at picking out the top offenses in the league since the year 2000. The Ravens only had but a single entry on the list, and it was the 2019 edition of the team, which put up some insane numbers.

Knox had the Ravens placing in the No. 8 spot in terms of top offenses the league has seen over the last few decades.

Ranking the top 10 offenses since 2000 🔟 2018 Rams

9️⃣ 2004 Colts

8️⃣ 2019 Ravens

7️⃣ 2011 Saints

6️⃣ 2011 Packers

5️⃣ 2016 Falcons

4️⃣ 2001 Rams

3️⃣ 2018 Chiefs

2️⃣ 2007 Patriots

1️⃣ 2013 Broncos (via B/R’s @Kris_Knox)https://t.co/BjRfMCweG2 pic.twitter.com/OMaGFeB0GX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 8, 2020

As for what was written about why, Knox said in part the team’s innovative nature had them high on the list. He wrote:

“Though Baltimore’s offense wasn’t balanced yardage-wise, it is definitely worth noting that Jackson led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns in 2019 and went on to win the MVP award. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes this squad’s rushing prowess will bring more balance to the offense moving forward. “We should have guys more open and we should have bigger plays and we should create more opportunities in the passing game because of that run game,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. The 2019 Ravens’ average of 33.2 points per game ranks 12th on the all-time list, and Baltimore sent seven offensive players to the Pro Bowl—including Jackson, Ingram and tight end Mark Andrews. This team gets a boost for its explosive and innovative scheme, but it might rank even higher if it hadn’t been ousted from the postseason one game in.”

Obviously, the Ravens offense had a statistically dominating season in 2019 on the way to their 14-2 record, but the team’s offense fizzled in the playoffs, putting up only 12 points against the Tennessee Titans in their eventual defeat. That loss still clouds much of what they accomplished in 2019. As a whole, though, the team’s offense finished No. 1 in points scored with 531, had the best rushing attack in the league and may have only improved that further for next year leading to more optimism.

There’s no doubt the future is bright for the Ravens considering this fact, and for now, they can still claim to have one of the best offenses in recent NFL history.

Dan Orlovsky Predicts Ravens Offense as One of NFL’s 2020 Best

According to Orlovsky, the Ravens are going to have a top 5 offense this season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. As a whole, Orlovsky had the Ravens place in the No. 3 spot just behind the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1) and the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2).

The top 5 offenses in the NFL this coming season, according to @danorlovsky7. pic.twitter.com/aQRxRsPHcs — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 18, 2020

When all is said and done, the Ravens might have the best offense in the league, but for now, Orlovsky sees a top 3 team heading into the year.

Weapons are a big reason why the team is positioned well do to a great job well into the future, no matter what the rankings might say.

