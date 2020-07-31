Referee Shoved Multiple Times By Fighter After Submitting Opponent [WATCH]

Highly respected MMA referee Marc Goddard was shoved multiple times by a fighter after they caught their opponent in a submission during their bout on Friday. Goddard was refereeing a match between Ahmad Al Darmaki and Bogdan Kirilenko during UAE Warriors 12.

Darmaki locked in a rear-naked choke in the first round, forcing Kirilenko to tap. The tap prompted Goddard to stop the match, however Darmaki did not let go of the choke.

Goddard had to peel the fighter off of Kirilenko, and the two got into a heated argument that turned physical. Because Darmaki refused to let go when Goddard tried to stop the action, he was disqualified.

Watch the incident below:

Ahmad Al Darmaki was just DQ'd after he refused to release an RNC against Bogdan Kirilenko. Things got physical between him and ref Marc Goddard.#UAEWarriors12 pic.twitter.com/XF1azA1Jzs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2020

The next day, Goddard took to Twitter:

All in a days work! 😊 Man, am I ready for home! I love the UAE, and it’s people. ❤️ God bless. — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) July 31, 2020

